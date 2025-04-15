Secretary: Charlotteville Health Centre upgrade to start April 17

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith Brebnor. -

AFTER many complaints by the public, the Charlotteville Health Centre will finally undergo rehabilitation works.

This was confirmed to residents by THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith Brebnor on April 14 during a stakeholder meeting hosted by the Tobago Regional Health Authority, at the Charlotteville Health Centre compound.

Speaking with Newsday, Brebnor said work is tentatively scheduled to start on April 17.

The aim of the stakeholder consultation, she said, was to make residents aware of the plans and scope of works. She said rehabilitation work will affect day-to-day operations.

“They will finally get it done, and we also spoke to them about what are some of the alternative options. So because the volume of work is so large, we will not be able to have services or anybody in the health centre at the time."

She said they are weighing the options carefully before coming to a determination. The project is scheduled to last three to four months.

“Speyside needs some work as well so it may not make sense to have them shuttled to Speyside. So the option is really to find a space in Charlotteville and a couple suggestions came up, or to have the clinics in Delaford. So we will have to make that decision.”

She said rehabilitation work on the Speyside Health Centre is next on the agenda.