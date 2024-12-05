Armour given 15 days to explain lack of fireworks laws

AG Reginald Armour -

IN ANTICIPATION of New Year’s celebrations, the Fireworks Action Coalition of Trinidad and Tobago (FACTT) has demanded accountability from the Attorney General over the prolonged delay in advancing legislation to regulate fireworks use.

The group, comprising non-profit organisations such as the TT Association of Retired Persons and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, has accused AG Reginald Armour of failing to safeguard the welfare of citizens and animals.

It has issued a firm 15-day deadline for a public explanation and decisive action on the long-promised reforms.

"This matter has been under your responsibility for over two years now, and despite promises you made, you have failed to deliver," FACTT wrote in an open letter to AG on December 4, signed by its co-ordinator Roger Marshall.

The group described Armour’s "inaction" as a "dereliction of duty" that undermines public trust in his office.

He said urgent action was needed and that fireworks were being used by youth gangs, presenting a public safety risk.

FACTT, among other advocacy groups, have been calling for urgent legislation for years.

In its letter to the AG, it complained about fireworks' disruptive effects, including its impact on public safety, animal welfare and environmental health.

In also referenced comments made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in October 2023, when he described the country’s crime situation as “ridiculous” and demanded stronger protection for law-abiding citizens.

Marshall quoted the PM, who said, “the selection of violence as a way of life, the love affair and glamorisation of firearms and the wanton disregard for human life in TT has now gone beyond concerning to the ridiculous.

“This intractable situation now demands that the law-abiding citizens be given the right to their peace and safety above the freedom of the lawless and the violent few who operate with impunity.”

FACTT argued that the government’s failure to act has escalated the issue, further endangering the public.

“The influence that fireworks have on aspiring criminal elements cannot be understated and is evidenced in the many videos aired on social media recording the youthful gang warfare using fireworks as the weapon of choice,” FACTT wrote.

“Notwithstanding, you have failed to deliver permitting the risk to the safety of citizens to continue and escalate.”

The group’s letter also drew attention to the government officials’ past assurances, including former AG Faris Al-Rawi, who in 2018 committed to introducing legislation to regulate fireworks. Armour himself reiterated these commitments after assuming office in 2022. However, no significant legislative action has advanced.

FACTT said it demanded transparency, requesting a detailed update from Armour within 15 days on actions to address the issue.

“Your failure to fulfil your obligations is unacceptable,” the letter stated.

Marshall sharply criticised Armour in December 2023, calling his update then on proposed fireworks legislation “hogwash.”

At the time, Armour stated that a Cabinet sub-committee had been established to implement policy regulating fireworks’ import, storage, sale, and use. He said the government was committed to balancing entertainment value with safety and environmental concerns, noting that the policy followed extensive public consultations.

Marshall argued that interim measures under existing laws could have been used, citing the government’s swift action to temporarily halt the scrap metal industry as a contrast.