PNM picks 13 election candidates

PNM leader Dr Keith Rowley waves as he arrives at Balisier House on December 2 to chair the PNM screening committee. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE ruling PNM has now picked 13 candidates for next year's general election, which is equivalent to just over half of the 22 seats the party now holds in the 41-seat House of Representatives.

PNM lady vice chairman Camille Robinson-Regis spoke to Newsday on December 3 and released the results of the party's screening exercise the evening before.

She was among those successfully screened to stand again, for her seat of Arouca/Maloney.

Also successfully screened was Deputy Speaker Esmond Forde, for Tunapuna.

Newsday learnt Labour Minister Stephen Mc Clashie had been screened, but no decision has yet been taken on the La Brea seat, for which he is seeking to be returned.

Robinson-Regis was unable to say anything to Newsday about reports that Minister in the Ministry of Housing Adrian Leonce may have opted not to seek renomination for Laventille East/Morvant, formerly represented by Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds. Calls to Leonce's phone went unanswered.

Also screened and approved was newcomer attorney Kareem Marcelle, an alderman on the Port of Spain City Corporation, who will be the Laventille West candidate, replacing Hinds, the incumbent, who withdrew.

Later, a PNM statement said the 21 nominees from 14 constituencies had presented themselves before the party's screening committee and constituency executive.

"This brings to 32 the total number of PNM prospective candidates out in the field.

"The party has called for nominations for the constituencies of Tobago East and Tobago West, and has reopened nominations for La Brea and Laventille East/Morvant which will close at 12 noon, December 20."

The statement said the PNM was committed to finding suitable candidates for every seat in local government, Tobago House of Assembly and general elections, including the 2025 general election.

Screened and approved:

Deputy Speaker Esmond Forde (Tunapuna)

Minister of Housing Camille Robinson-Regis (Arouca/Maloney)

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh (St Joseph)

Minister of Planning Pennelope Beckles (Arima)

Minister of Local Government Faris Al-Rawi (San Fernando West)

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales (Bon Air West/Lopinot)

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly (St Ann's East)

Minister of Youth Development Foster Cummings (La Horquetta/Talparo).

Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning (San Fernando East)

Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian (D'Abadie/O'Meara)

Roger Munroe (Toco/Sangre Grande)

Kennedy Richards (Point Fortin)

Kareem Marcelle (Laventille West)