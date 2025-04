Doing their civic duty

First time voter Leeann Basdeo after voting at the Parvati Girls' Hindu College, Debe on April 28. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Over one million people are eligible to vote today for their candidate or party of choice in polling stations across the country.

A total of 17 political parties and 161 candidates are contesting the general election.

Here are some images captured by our team of reporters and photographers deployed in various constituencies.