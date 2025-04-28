Voters out early in hotly contested Toco/Sangre Grande seat

A mother and her two daughters who voted early on April 28 at the Guaico Government Primary School in Sangre Grande. - Photo by Stephon Nicholas

THERE was a steady flow of voters at the Guaico Government Primary School on April 28 as polls opened in the marginal constituency of Toco/Sangre Grande and across the country.

A woman, who only identified herself as Kay, 38, lined up with her mother and sister from 5:45am to cast her ballot.

She told Newsday the process was smooth and efficient in the polling booth.

She said she is a regular voter and takes her civic right seriously.

"I just needed to get it over with.

"I was taught I don't have a say unless I exercise my franchise, and I like to have a say," she said.

A mother and daughter also came to vote and praised the EBC officials for ensuring everything went well.

They said they live close to the local EBC office and went in recently to check their registration status.

"We got our poll cards as well so we knew where we had to vote."

There was also a heavy police presence at the polling station.

Four candidates are contesting the seat - Roger Monroe for the PNM, Wayne Sturge for the UNC, Christine Newallo-Hosein for the NTA and Elizabeth Wharton for the Patriotic Front.