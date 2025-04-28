Long lines for early voting in La Horquetta/Talparo

From as early as 6 am voters flocked to the La Horquetta RC Parish Hall to cast their vote in the La Horquetta/Talparo constituency. - Photo by Enrique Rupert.

AS the polls opened in the marginal seat of La Horquetta/Talparo, thousands in the La Horquetta district went early to ensure their voice be heard in the general election.

Polls opened at 6 am and lines in La Horquetta stretched, as people kept making their way to polling stations.

The seat is being contested by Foster Cummings (PNM), Phillip Watts (UNC), Alvin Cudjoe (NTA) and Rekeisha Francois of the Patriotic Front.

Newsday visited three of the four voting locations in the district; the La Horquetta Regional Complex, La Horquetta RC Parish Hall and the La Horquetta South Government School.

At each location, voters said it was a relatively smooth process.

Police at each of the locations said it was going to plan and there were no disruptions.