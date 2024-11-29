Hinds not challenging Laventille West seat

Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds during a PNM meeting in Belmont in 2022. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

The Prime Minister, speaking to the media during the post-Cabinet briefing on November 28, announced National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has removed himself as a candidate for Laventille West ahead of the party's screening scheduled for December 1.

“I saw Minister Hinds in Cabinet this morning. We have not spoken about it, so I don’t have any additional information. But I think it’s confirmed that he will not be continuing to offer himself as a candidate in his constituency.”

Hinds, who is the MP for Laventille West, was at the centre of a media storm after a leaked video from the party’s Laventille West Women’s League showed the majority in the room supporting Port of Spain alderman Kareem Marcelle as the candidate last month.

Earlier this month, after a second meeting, the majority of the Women’s League members voted in support of Marcelle, with 106 votes and Hinds receiving 78. Hinds has remained tight-lipped on the leaked video.

When asked if he had any role in Hinds’ decision, Dr Rowley said, “I have no hand in it, and I’m not entirely surprised. I’m a little disappointed, but because he has been with us for a long time. He has been a very loyal, hard-working MP.”

>

Rowley added Hinds was coming to the end of his service, saying, “There is sadness in parting, but I am sure Hinds will be around with the party, if not in the government.”

He continued, “I haven’t spoken to him about this. I am aware of his feelings and I’m not surprised. Sometimes, you come to a point at a crossroads and you have to make a decision. And sometimes, the handles of the cross-roads are quite sharp.”

He suggested Hinds’ decision may have been a result of family discussions, adding, “I too have a family, and I know how these things go.”

Newsday tried calling Marcelle, but he did not answer. On November 2, following the leak of the women's league video, Marcelle, in a media release, said his decision to seek the nomination for the Laventille West constituency should not be seen as disrespect toward Hinds, whom he described as a dedicated public servant since 1995.

He stressed his candidacy was driven by a passion for serving his community, rather than challenging Hinds' leadership, and he expressed deep respect for Hinds.

Calls to Hinds' phone also went unanswered.