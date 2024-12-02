Online petition urges: 'Doctors work hard, give us fair pay too'

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

A petition by the Northwest Doctors Association (NWDA) calling for fair salary negotiations and improved conditions has garnered thousands of votes since it was posted on change.org on December 1.

After 31 minutes, 2,000 supporters had signed it.

One of them wrote, “It has become increasingly more difficult as a doctor and mother of four to keep financially afloat on the same salary from 2015 given the exponential increase in the cost of living over the last couple of years. We have been ‘tightening’ our belts, but they cannot be tightened anymore. Doctors, like ministers, work hard. We deserve fair wages and salary increases too.”

The NWDA has written to the Prime Minister and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on behalf of public-sector doctors from its own and other regions, expressing deep concern over the ongoing issues surrounding working conditions, salaries and the professional and personal welfare of doctors.

Deyalsingh is yet to respond.

“As a fraternity, we work tirelessly to provide healthcare to citizens, yet our voices have not been heard, and our rights neglected. We ask for redress,” president of the NDWA Dr Kevin Harris said in the petition.

The doctors are asking for redress on salary negotiations, saying the current, 2015 salary (which only covers the negotiating period up to 2013), is inadequate and does not reflect the rate of inflation, cost of living or increased workload.

They said this has led to growing frustration and discontent among doctors, with many choosing to migrate.

“The covid19 pandemic placed an enormous strain on healthcare professionals across the country, and we, as doctors, worked tirelessly throughout this crisis, often under unsafe and challenging conditions.

“We were expected to put our own health at risk to save others, and despite our heroic efforts, we were only provided with a one-off payment, which does not even begin to cover the mental, emotional and physical stress we endured.”

The NWDA also spoke of increased threats to life and safety in the workplace, recalling the June incident in which gunmen stormed the grounds of the Port of Spain General Hospital, killing four and leaving others injured

“Doctors have faced escalating levels of violence and threats while performing their duties. Two executions have occurred on hospital premises this year.

“Continued daily physical threats from patients and their families make it difficult to provide care in a safe environment.”

While the protective services have been granted a "hazard allowance" and mental health assistance, “yet no such acknowledgment or compensation has been extended to us," the doctors said.

The petition also referred to an ongoing crisis in the Medical Professionals Association (MPATT), which has not held elections since 2015.

Doctors say this has left them without a representative body to effectively advocate for their rights and interest.

“This lack of leadership has contributed to the stagnation of meaningful discussions regarding their working conditions and compensation.

“Call to the MPATT to have discussions with NWDA about enhanced representation and negotiations have been completely ignored. Given their role as the de-facto negotiating body for doctors this is largely unacceptable.”

The doctors are appealing to Rowley and Deyalsingh to take immediate action to address what they say are critical issues.

“We are asking for the government to shed light on the state of salary negotiations and move to expedite them so that doctors can be remunerated for the essential role we play in ensuring the health of our population. Please give us the respect we deserve.”