Point Fortin gym instructor on 2 sex charges

A 37-YEAR-OLD gym instructor, from Point Fortin, has faced a master in the High Court charged with two sex offences against a female minor.

Brent Alexander, of Point Ligoure Road, appeared before Sarah De Silva in the South Master’s Court on November 27, charged with one count of indecent assault and one count of causing a child to engage in a sexual activity.

The master granted him $150,000 surety bail to cover the charges. As a condition of the bail, he must not have any contact with the minor.

Supt Powder, ASP Seecharan, Insp Jacob and Sgts Thompson and Taylor led the investigations.

The police arrested Alexander on November 25 and PC Ramlochan of the Special Victims Department, South Western Division, charged him the next day.

The police said he committed the offences on February 10.

The matter was transferred to the Siparia Magistrates’ Court, where he is set to face a magistrate on January 15, 2025.