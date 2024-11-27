Man arrested after US citizen robbed in Tobago

- File photo

A 55-year-old man was arrested on November 24 after he allegedly robbed a US citizen at Mt Irvine beach, Tobago.

The victim, a 58-year-old California man, left the Mt Irvine Hotel at around 9.30 am and went to the nearby beach.

He put his iPhone 14 Pro, a Go Pro camera, his credit card and $185 in a grey bag, hung it on a tree, and went to surf.

He returned around 11 am and saw his bag was open and the money, phone, camera and credit card were missing.

The victim reported the theft to the Shirvan Police station and officers were able to track the phone to a location in Scarborough.

Officers from the Divisional Task Force went to the boardwalk area near the Scarborough port and arrested the suspect who was found with the stolen items.

He was taken to the Shirvan Road Police Station where the victim positively identified the recovered items.

PC Francis is continuing enquiries.