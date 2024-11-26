ITNAC launches outreach centre in Port of Spain

Homeless people rest on the pavement outside a bank in Port of Spain. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

The NGO Is There Not A Cause (ITNAC) celebrated the launch of the Keisha Telica Edwards City Outreach Centre on November 24.

The centre, on Jackson Street, Port of Spain, is named after a longstanding member of the group who died from covid19 in 2022.

Speaking at the launch, ITNAC chair Beverly Loobie-Alleyne said the site was still in development, but would consist of three converted containers.

“One will be a bathroom setup where people will be able to come and shower. Something as simple as that – we may not think of it as changing a life, but how many of us could function properly if we don’t shower when the day come?

“We also intend to have a soup kitchen, two administrative offices and a counselling centre. We know in caring for people, it’s a holistic approach, spiritually, emotionally and mentally, together with the church. We know when people come they will feel the love and the warmth, and the Lord will do the rest.”

She said the vision for the centre was that it would be part of a holistic poverty alleviation strategy.

Digicel Foundation chair Desha Clifford said the opening of the centre was the result of a heavenly match between the foundation, ITNAC and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS).

“Our journey to this point began around this time last year, when the LDS generously donated $607,500 to the Digicel Foundation to support initiatives for vulnerable women and youth. This aligned beautifully with our ongoing mission to encourage cross-sector partnerships and provide support to marginalised groups and underserved communities across TT.

“From the LDS’ generous donation, $150,000 was put towards the construction of ITNAC’s centre, with a further $100,000 invested directly by the Digicel Foundation, in total a joint donation of $250,000.”

She said the foundation was a long-term supporter of ITNAC and was proud to see the results of the project.

“The three retro-fitted containers that make up the Keisha Telica Edwards City Outreach Centre are more than meets the eye.

"They represent hope, dignity and transformation. This centre will cater to the homeless, the indigent and any others in need of critical social services, whether it’s a meal, a shower, clothing, access to online government services, this space will provide the relief and support that so many in this community deserve and need.”

LDS representative Dianne Sellers, who was on a humanitarian mission trip from Utah with her husband Kory, said the funds donated came from members of their church.

“We look for humanitarian projects to help those in need. We received a letter from the Digicel Foundation asking for help funding projects and got in contact with them.

"It was a long process to get the funding, but we were able to get it eventually. We’re grateful we were able to be a part of this and hopefully it will be a blessing in the lives of many people for years to come, so they can have human dignity and basic human needs.”

ITNAC co-founder Avonelle Joseph said the project had run into some obstacles, including contractors not wanting to come into the area to pour the concrete.

Jackson Street is in east Port of Spain.

“The seventh person came and poured the concrete. The concrete alone was $30,000, the soakaway cost $20,000 to do, the fencing was $50,000. We will have a food truck cooking meals until we raise approximately another $100,000 to build a proper kitchen and pantry.”

Joseph said the centre was not only a place for people to get food and clothing.

“We felt the showers were important. We felt the counselling was important, because there’s a lot of funds that are available through different agencies, through the government, and when you meet people, they don’t know how to access the funds. They don’t have computers, they don’t have the internet, they’re tech-challenged like me, so they don’t have the tools to access it.

“So when they come into those rooms, we will sit with them, see if they need counselling, we will redirect them to other agencies, help them fill out forms: many people don’t have their birth certificates and different things that can only be accessed – a lot of different grants – are only online. We will be God’s hands and feet to make that happen.”