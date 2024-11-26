53 charges for welfare officer

A welfare officer is facing 53 criminal charges for allegedly obtaining a loan to buy a vehicle, using the money for other purposes and submitting false travelling claims.

A release from the police said she was granted $250,000 bail when she appeared before High Court Master Shabiki Cazabon on November 25. As a condition of her bail, she must report to a specified police station twice a month. She was ordered to surrender her passport to the Registrar of the Supreme Court by November 28. The matter was adjourned to March 11, 2025.

Griffith was charged with 18 counts of obtaining monies by false pretences, 18 counts of money laundering and 17 counts of uttering false documents.

Police contend that Griffith obtained a loan of $146,530.44 to buy a vehicle, but did not buy it and used the money for unrelated purposes.

Police also contend that between March 2014 and July 2015, Griffith submitted multiple fraudulent travel claims, pretending to have bought and owned a vehicle in order to receive travelling benefits.

Those claims totalled $36,611.30.

Insp Francis and Sgt Toney led the investigation, which was carried out by Cpl Cummings and PCs Khan and Belfast.

The Fraud Squad said the public should be aware that altering information to gain financial or other benefits is a serious crime and can result in criminal liability and prosecution.