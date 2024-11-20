WASA CEO promises pensioner quick repair to leaking line

Ste Madeleine pensioner Unel Adams, 78, is pleading with WASA to repair a leaking water line near her property at St Clement's Junction, San Fernando. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

A Ste Madeleine pensioner is calling on the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to take immediate action to repair a leaking water line near her property.

Urel Adams, 78, who is recovering from her third stroke, is now concerned that if quick action isn't taken, the underground leak could compromise her home.

Two large water lines run along the side and rear of her home. Although one appeared to have a corroded section, the leak seemed to originate from an underground line behind her home, as water could be seen bubbling up from it consistently.

Probing it with an old curtain rod lying nearby, Newsday found the spot from which water appeared to be coming was at least four feet deep.

>

Adams said the leak sprang up about three months ago and already the land has started moving.

While the leak is at least 20 feet behind her home, she is worried that if not rectified soon, it could compromise the house, which she built in 1970.

"I don't know what they doing about it. Up to yesterday, they come, so I don't know what they would do about it, because they only coming and looking at it and going."

"They said that's the underground line (that's leaking), but they don't have any parts now. So I say, 'By the time allyuh get the part, I wouldn't have a house.'"

Adams's call for an immediate fix is based on past experience. She said in her 54 years of living there, she has dealt with around five similar leaks, all of which took a while to be rectified.

WASA acting CEO Kelvin Romain told Newsday Adams's wish will come true.

"That leak in question, in St Clement's, would be repaired tomorrow (November 21).

"We do apologise to the customer or the resident in proximity to the leak for any inconvenience she would have experienced.

>

"We are putting things in place to get it done."