A cleaner future for Trinidad and Tobago

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: I commend our representatives for their participation in the recent COP29 Conference in Baku. Climate change is undoubtedly a pressing global issue, and their efforts to address it are commendable.

However, I believe that a significant step towards mitigating climate change in TT lies in addressing a more immediate environmental concern: the pervasive issue of garbage and derelict vehicles.

The unsightly and unsanitary piles of garbage that blight our streets, highways, and inner cities pose a serious threat to public health. The government must prioritise a comprehensive clean-up initiative, coupled with stricter regulations against illegal dumping and littering. Additionally, public education campaigns are crucial to foster a sense of environmental responsibility among citizens.

Furthermore, the proliferation of abandoned vehicles on our roadways not only detracts from the aesthetic appeal of our communities but also contributes to traffic congestion and potential hazards. A robust system for the removal and disposal of derelict vehicles is urgently needed. The Works and Transport Ministry, in collaboration with regional corporations, should implement a strict policy of towing and impounding abandoned vehicles, followed by a reasonable timeframe for owners to reclaim them.

By addressing these local issues, we can significantly reduce our carbon footprint and create a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future for TT.

>

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail