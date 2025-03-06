Will Mickela rule in Tobago?

THE EDITOR: Is Tobago the lowest of the low-hanging political fruit for the Patriotic Front (PF)? Is party leader Mickela Panday going to prove the political game changer in general election 2025?

If the PF can win both Tobago East and Tobago West, will Panday reign as queen of TT? Because that is what could happen if there is a genuine winning coalition of parties, led by Panday.

Will she even need a coalition?

Panday has promised to provide a full slate of 41 candidates. Let us not mince words – and plain talking is not bad manners in TT.

It is, as we say, pellucidly clear that in Tobago neither the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), led by Watson Duke, or the Tobago Peoples Party (TPP), led by Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine, can boast to be as powerful a politician and game-changer as ANR Robinson. They just cannot cut it.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

via e-mail