"5 held in Southern, Tobago Divisions"

POLICE held five people, including a woman, and seized a quantity of ammunition in ongoing anti-crime exercises in the Southern and Tobago Divisions overnight on November 18.

A police statement on November 19 said officers from the St Margaret’s Police Station got a tipoff about people said to have guns in the Pleasantville district around 11.30 pm.

The police responded and arrested a 33-year-old Pleasantville resident for having a Beretta pistol loaded with six rounds of ammunition.

They held two other suspects, a woman from La Brea and a man from Corinth Hills in San Fernando.

In the Tobago Division, officers from the Scarborough Police Station, acting on information, arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with reports of robbery with violence, common assault, malicious wounding and having ammunition.

The exercise took place between 3 pm and 7.35 pm and included CID and Task Force officers.

The police also held a 19-year-old man from Mt St George in connection with reports of larceny of a dwelling house and house breaking and larceny.

Investigations are ongoing.