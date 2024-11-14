Hereford canned hams arrive in time for Xmas

Patrick Ferreira, executive chairman of Furness Shipping & Marketing Ltd, centre, with executives of SAMPCO at the American Food and Beverage Show held in Miami last month. Photo courtesy Furness. -

Hereford canned hams made by the US-based company SAMPCO have arrived in TT just in time for Christmas.

The company is represented locally by Furness Shipping & Marketing Ltd.

In a release on Monday, Furness said the Hereford brand has created a reputation for excellent service, quality and food safety.

Patrick Ferreira, executive chairman of Furness, said he was pleased to be associated with such a high-quality, well-known brand.

"Furness is focused on sourcing quality products at lower prices, leading them to Hereford which was well-priced in the market," said Ferreira.

>

Last year, the Hereford halal corn beef returned to the TT market and has since become the leading Brazilian corn beef in the market.

"Many containers have arrived and distributed to all leading supermarkets. The line was also extended to include Hereford canned luncheon meat, a popular product in the US," said Ferreira.