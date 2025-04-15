RBL hosts 'Doing Business in Guyana' workshop

Republic bank vice-president P Vic Salickram. Photo courtesy Republic Bank. -

In exploring the opportunities for business partnerships between TT and Guyana, Republic Bank Ltd (RBL) hosted the Doing Business in Guyana workshop at Hyatt Regency on April 10.

The workshop brought together key stakeholders to discuss macroeconomics, legalities, banking considerations and tax structure.

In a release, RBL vice president P Vic Salickram emphasised the need to enhance regional collaboration.

"Today, as we gather in this space, we acknowledge a truth that has become increasingly evident: the Caribbean must be strategic and resourceful in charting its own destiny.

"At Republic Bank, we understand that growth is not, nor indeed should it ever be, a solo journey.

"As we have expanded our footprint across the Caribbean and sub-Saharan Africa, we have made it our mission to take our customers with us.

"Our success is measured not just by the financial services we provide but by the growth and developmental opportunities we create, the businesses we help to build and the economies we support."

The workshop also sought to facilitate dialogue between key business leaders in both countries and promote investment in the energy, agriculture, logistics and tourism sectors.

The event also sought to stimulate RBL’s future engagement with Suriname, the Eastern Caribbean, the Cayman Islands, the BVI and Ghana.