CAL wins top award for Caribbean connectivity

CAL CEO Garvin Medera. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) has been recognised as the Leading Airline for Caribbean Connectivity – Americas 2024, by the Global Brand Frontier Awards.

The awards are hosted by Boston Brand Research & Media, a global company that spotlights innovation, industry excellence and social responsibility.

In a release on April 15, CAL said this accolade highlights the airline’s unmatched contribution to strengthening air connectivity across the region, solidifying its position as a critical enabler of regional mobility, trade and cultural exchange.

"Through its expansive route network, dedicated service and commitment to regional integration, CAL continues to elevate the standard for aviation excellence in the Americas," the release said.

CAL said the award reflects its vision of connecting the region "seamlessly and sustainably," while offering passengers an experience that is both efficient and authentically Caribbean.

Shivakumar, president and CEO of Boston Brand Research & Media, said, "Caribbean Airlines has consistently demonstrated a remarkable ability to bridge the Caribbean with the world through strategic expansion, customer-first service and a strong sense of regional identity.

"This award is not only a reflection of their operational excellence, but also a tribute to their cultural stewardship and commitment to meaningful connectivity across borders."

Celebrating the airline's win, CAL CEO Garvin Medera, said the accolade is a testament to its staff dedication and customer loyalty.

"At Caribbean Airlines, we remain committed to strengthening connections across the region, making travel easier and more accessible.

"As we look to 2025, we will continue to expand and enhance our network, ensuring even greater connectivity for the Caribbean and beyond."