Global Trinidad and Tobago launched

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

GLOBAL Trinidad and Tobago, the bold new identity of the country’s unified Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, was officially launched on April 15 at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

The agency, supported by a workforce of 114, is tasked with driving export growth, attracting high-quality foreign direct investment (FDI) and enhancing the country’s competitiveness on the global stage.

Chairman Franka Costelloe unveiled the new brand and presented the agency’s four-year strategic plan at the launch.

Global Trinidad and Tobago meshes three former state agencies – InvesTT, exporTT and CreativeTT (which encompassed MusicTT, FilmTT and FashionTT) – under the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The merger, formalised in November 2024, aims to streamline service delivery and better support local businesses and international investors.

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, speaking at the launch, said the creation of Global Trinidad and Tobago reflects a strategic shift in the country's approach to trade and investment.

"This initiative is not just a structural change – it is a strategic decision, one driven by the need to optimise our resources and align our expertise under a single, focused agency to deliver more impactful results.

"The new structure will remove duplication, strengthen co-ordination and allow for a more integrated approach on how we promote TT as the destination for trade and investment," Gopee-Scoon said.

She added the consolidated agency will be more agile, efficient and better equipped to support local businesses seeking to expand internationally, while attracting new investments to key growth sectors.

"A single, cohesive agency needs clearer lines of accountability, faster decision-making and more efficient service delivery.

"This bold approach instils confidence in our collective ability to tackle challenges head-on by reinventing the way we work and how we future-proof the TT economy."

Costelloe introduced the executive leadership team and outlined their focus on sectors with vast potential, like renewable energy, manufacturing, creative industries, agribusiness, commercial maritime, logistics and distribution and business process outsourcing.

The agency’s CEO, Sekou Alleyne, described the launch as "a pivotal shift in how we attract investment and empower our businesses to compete globally."

"We are here to drive meaningful economic outcomes – more jobs, more innovation and more opportunities for businesses across the country," he said.

Global Trinidad and Tobago will offer a suite of services to local and foreign investors and exporters, including policy advocacy, market intelligence, investor matchmaking, trade facilitation and financial support.

It will offer special support to SMEs through initiatives like export training, trade missions and grant-funding programmes.

Gopee-Scoon also highlighted the broader context in which the agency was launched, pointing to other major initiatives, including the recent expansion of the TTBizLink web platform and the introduction of a special economic zone regime designed to increase investor confidence and facilitate ease of doing business.

"These are all ways by which we stand out and show that we are upfront in building a resilient and dynamic economy through trade facilitation and investment promotion," she said, adding that Global Trinidad and Tobago is aligned with the government’s Vision 2030 strategy and its commitment to build a resilient and dynamic economy through trade facilitation and investment promotion.

The agency’s branding and visual identity were also unveiled at the event.

Gopee-Scoon praised the bold new logo as having "set the stage for establishing a national brand that will speak more powerfully to our identity and our global offer.

"As we look ahead, we’re not just responding to global change –we’re helping to lead it.

"We are building a platform that will deliver economic value today and long-term prosperity for future generations."

Global Trinidad and Tobago will operate with a mandate to achieve 20 per cent year-on-year growth. It will collaborate with local and international partners, including diplomatic missions, chambers of commerce and multinational institutions, to build strategic investment pipelines and strengthen market access for non-energy exports.