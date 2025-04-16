CSO report: Eggs, tomatoes gone down, snacks gone up

A shopping cart filled with essential food items at a grocery store in Port of Spain. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Central Statistical Office (CSO) has announced a 0.3 per cent increase in inflation in the consumer price index released on April 16, with items such as eggs and tomatoes being cheaper and the price of snacks going up.

The index said the inflation rate for March this year, an assessment of the percentage change in the All Items Index as compared to the same period the year before, was one per cent.

This is an increase from 0.7 per cent for the same period the year before. The inflation rate for the comparative period (March 2024/March 2023) was 0.8 per cent.

The all items index which is calculated from the prices collected for the month remained unchanged from the all items index for February, at 125.

The index for food and non-alcoholic beverages went down, from 153.7 in February to 153.4 in March. This represents a decrease of 0.2 per cent.

Items such as cucumber, tomatoes, ochroes, cabbage, green sweet pepper, fresh carite (fish), grapes, melongene, eggs and pak choy saw a general downward movement in price. However the prices of table margarine, hot peppers, Irish potatoes, corn curls, cheese balls, tortilla chips, etc, garlic, fresh whole chicken, pimento, corned beef, fresh duck and soya bean oil went up.

The CSO said alcohol and tobacco decreased by 0.1 per cent and clothing and footwear went down by 0.2 per cent.