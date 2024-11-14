Amcham: 90% of workplace accidents caused by tiredness, insufficient training

AMERICAN Chamber of Commerce of TT (Amcham) president Stuart Franco has called on the business community to shift from compliance-focused safety measures to a people-centred approach to address the root causes of workplace incidents.

“By truly understanding the human factors behind these accidents, we can create better systems, better environments, and ultimately save lives,” Franco said on November 12.

He was opening Amcham’s 28th annual Health, Safety, Security & Environment (HSSE) Conference at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

Franco revealed that up to 90 per cent of workplace accidents can be attributed to stress, fatigue or insufficient training, which he said can be improved by focusing on more than basic compliance.

“Our goal must always be to create workplaces where employees thrive, not just survive,” he said, adding that prioritising physical and psychological well-being reduces accidents and boost productivity.

Franco said the chamber’s commitment to safety extends to recent collaborations, including partnerships with WASA and the National Gas Company to improve excavation safety.

The collaborations are intended to identify training gaps and implement solutions.

“It’s not just about enforcement; it’s about understanding why issues arise and working together to find solutions that keep people safe.”

Franco also linked workplace safety to broader social issues, including mental health, domestic violence and crime. In a call for collective action, he said, “As we work to build safe environments in our workplaces, we cannot ignore the need for safety in our communities.”

He said building safer communities would require co-ordinated efforts between government, law enforcement and local communities.

Franco also urged business leaders to create open environments where employees feel safe, respected and empowered to speak up about potential hazards.

“As leaders, it’s our responsibility to foster an environment where open communication is encouraged – where team members feel supported and able to look out for one another,” he said, adding that such an approach is critical to reducing accidents and promoting employee engagement.

The two-day conference drew industry leaders, government officials and HSE professionals to discuss safety innovations and emerging risks.

The conference explored the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in improving health and safety practices.

While AI offers significant potential for efficiency, Franco warned of its risks, particularly regarding cyber security. “Many breaches are linked to human error – not out of negligence, but due to inadequate training or stress,” he said, highlighting the need for AI to be implemented in ways that consider human factors.

Franco also noted an expansion in the HSE Awards programme, which now includes mentorship for companies seeking to improve on the basis of independent assessments. He praised companies for voluntarily undergoing evaluations, calling this “a significant step forward” in strengthening TT’s safety culture.

“It takes courage and vulnerability to put oneself forward for such assessments, and we are grateful for the leadership of those who are doing so,” he said.

Franco also highlighted the need to address high crime, saying safety advances in the workplace must be matched by efforts to secure communities.