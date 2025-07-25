TT Chamber signs business agreement with Panama

CCIAP president Juan A Arias, left, and TT Chamber president Sonji Pierre-Chase sign a strategic business alliance agreement on July 23, in Panama. Photo courtesy TT Chamber -

In a significant step toward deepening regional economic co-operation, the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TT Chamber) and the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Panama (CCIAP) have signed a landmark trade and business development alliance agreement.

In a release, TT Chamber said the agreement aims to boost bilateral trade, business innovation and cross-cultural collaboration.

The agreement was signed by TT Chamber president Sonji Pierre-Chase and CCIAP president Juan A Arias at an official ceremony on July 23 in Panama.

"This strategic partnership reflects a shared vision between TT and Panama to strengthen economic ties across Latin America and the Caribbean," the release said.

It added that the agreement sets the foundation for structured collaboration on a range of initiatives that include:

• Joint projects that enhance economic and social opportunities for members and communities in both countries.

• Sharing and conducting research in high-potential sectors such as logistics, energy, food and beverage, digital services and tourism.

• Facilitating inward and outward trade missions and delegations.

• Promoting cultural relations and mutual understanding

• Supporting the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs).

• Providing technical assistance and knowledge transfer to advance business standards, culture and innovation.

• Addressing market access challenges and trade barriers for mutual benefit

Speaking at the signing, Pierre-Chase said the agreement symbolises more than just economic co-operation.

"It is a reflection of our nations’ deep historical ties and shared future," she said.

Panama is a critical hub in the Latin American trade ecosystem, and this alliance enables TT’s private sector to engage more meaningfully in mutually beneficial partnerships.

"Together, we are forging pathways to greater collaboration, innovation and prosperity," Pierre-Chase said.

Arias also welcomed this alliance, saying it builds on Panama's role as a strategic gateway to Latin American markets and TT's position as a leading services and manufacturing hub in the Caribbean.

"Today marks a milestone in the history of regional commerce. This alliance with the TT Chamber fills us with excitement, as it opens a world of opportunities for our businesses, entrepreneurs and communities.

"Panama and TT not only share a strategic vision – we share an entrepreneurial spirit that drives us to go further, to innovate together and grow as a region."

The alliance is expected to facilitate technical co-operation, policy dialogue and practical trade facilitation efforts with a focus on measurable outcomes and impactful collaboration.