Former GraceKennedy CEO Don Wehby has died

Former GraceKennedy group CEO Don Wehby -

FORMER CEO of GraceKennedy Group Don Wehby has died.

News of his passing came on the night of July 27. Jamaican news reports indicated that he passed away at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica.

Wehby joined GraceKennedy in 1995 and was appointed group CEO in 2011.

During his tenure, the company doubled in size, with revenue growing from J$58 billion in 2011 to J$155 billion in 2023.

His time at GraceKennedy was also marked by several mergers and acquisitions, leading the company to become one of the largest in the Caribbean, with operations spanning the Caribbean, North and Central America, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Wehby retired from GraceKennedy on February 14.

In addition to his corporate career, Wehby was appointed as a Jamaican government senator and minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Finance and Public Service from 2007 to 2009.

He returned to the senate in May 2016 and served until his resignation in November 2024.

Wehby was awarded the Order of Distinction (Commander Class) in 2017 and the Order of Jamaica, one of the country’s highest honours, in 2024.

In April, the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica announced Wehby as the 31st inductee into its hall of fame.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in a media release, described Wehby as a transformative leader who was known for his professional excellence, character, kindness, deep-rooted principles and unwavering commitment to Jamaica’s future.

The Caribbean Private Sector Organisation (CPSO) described him as a consummate corporate leader.

"Wehby was a true visionary whose monumental work epitomised and significantly furthered the vision of private sector-led regional growth.

"His passion and leadership were instrumental in driving successful business integration within Caricom and between the region and key international markets such as the US, UK, Europe and Central America.

"Don Wehby’s legacy will remain a guiding light for Caribbean enterprise, integration and transformation for generations to come," the CPSO said.

Wehby is survived by his wife, Hilary and his three children, Stephanie, Nicholas and Abigail.