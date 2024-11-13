Rats force temporary closure of Point Fortin RC Primary School

The Point Fortin RC Primary School. - Photo by Narissa Fraser

THE Point Fortin RC Primary School has been temporarily closed owing to a rat infestation.

It is now working with the borough corporation’s public health department to resolve the issue.

On November 11, the school’s infants department was dismissed early owing to rats and rat droppings.

The principal, Adela Caesar-Armour, later sent a letter to parents saying the entire school would be closed until November 15.

She said, “This proactive measure is to facilitate a pest control exercise to be conducted by the Point Fortin Borough Corporation across the three buildings and the surrounding compound of the school.”

Caesar-Amour also asked the parents to attend a Zoom meeting at 7 pm for further discussions.

Speaking to Newsday on November 13, Point Fortin mayor Clyde James said the public health department is “on-site and working.

“They went as soon as they got the call on Monday and started assessing and baiting.

“Hopefully the school will be able to reopen as soon as possible.”