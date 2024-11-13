Police object to dancehall concert: 'Threat to public safety'

POLICE are objecting to a dancehall concert at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on November 16.

Formal objections were made at a hearing of the San Fernando Licensing Committee on November 13.

Newsday understands acting ASP Wayne Stanley, of the Special Investigations Unit, gave evidence before committee chairman Krishna Jaglal, magistracy registrar, to support the objection, which was made in the interest of public safety and because of escalating gang activity.

Jaglal granted an adjournment to the police to reopen their case on Novmber 14, after which he is expected to rule on the application for occasional dancehall and bar licences.

Attorneys Jason Jackson and Krysan Rambert are representing the event’s promoter Classic Kings and Nigel Thompson, the applicant. The police were represented by police prosecutor Reagan Ramnanan.

Saturday’s event is the third instalment of the concert billed November Freeze, featuring Jamaican reggae and dancehall artists Chronic Law, Govana, Najeeri and Phenique.

This latest objection comes after police raised a similar concern over a planned party in Beetham Gardens scheduled for November 9.

Out of their concern that the event posed a threat to public safety and security, a magistrate recalled thosee occasional bar and dancehall licences on November 8.

The event, named Fun Stop, was in celebration of the birthday of Ancel "Prezzy" Villafana.

Villafana, who also goes by the name "Chemist," had been charged in the past along with others under the Anti-Gang Act, though he was never convicted.

In a media release on Novmber 9, the police said the licences had been revoked.

The release said on October 15, one Steve Harford, the holder of a spirit retailer licence, applied to the San Juan Laventille Licensing Committee with respect to the event, which was to be promoted by Roger Joseph of Prezident Promotions.

The application was first heard on November 7 at the Port of Spain Magistrates' Court and granted on the basis that the police provided insufficient evidence to justify its denial.

But, the release said, "Further discussions were held between Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher and Deputy Commissioner of Police Intelligence and Investigations Suzette Martin, and directions were given to file an application to the Magistrates' Court to review the decision of the Licensing Committee.

"The review was premised on the ground that the Licensing Committee did not properly consider the information provided by the officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service as well as the inherent risk the event posed to public safety and security, considering the continuing gang violence and reported crimes in the Port of Spain Division and environs."

Senior Magistrate Rehanna Hosein reviewed the objection and found that the information provided by the officers was sufficient and relevant and that the event did in fact pose an inherent risk to public safety and security.

She then revoked the licences.

In October, a planned birthday event for the birthday of Trinibad artist Kman Sixx, at St Paul Street, Port of Spain, on November 2, was called off since the event’s organisers did not seek approval or permission from the authorities.

In an official statement on the matter, the police said,

“The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is advising members of the public that... 'KMAN SIXX BIRTHDAY CONCERT’...at St Paul’s Street, Port of Spain, has not been approved by the courts.”

The release warned that stiff penalties may apply should organisers attempt to stage the event anyway, including possible shutdowns and other penalties.

The release noted that event organisers are required, under law, “to obtain the necessary permissions from the relevant authorities for public gatherings and events of this nature.”

Kman Sixx, whose real name is Kashif Sankar, was charged in February with offences under the Anti-Gang Act 4 of 2021: namely being a gang member contrary to Section 5 (1)(b) of the act; and professing to being a gang member contrary to Section 5(1)(d) of the act.

He was also jointly charged along with two others for possession of ammunition.

The arrest and charges stemmed from an extensive investigation by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Gang Enforcement Team into videos the artiste posted on social media platforms, the police said in a media release.

He was also banned from performing in St Kitts because authorities there felt he posed a security threat owing to his music.

In December 2023, he was in a vehicle targeted by gunmen along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway. The shooting left four people dead, including an innocent bystander.