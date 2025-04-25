Longdenville man shot, killed by police

- File photo

A man is dead following a police chase in Longdenville, Chaguanas, on April 25. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Devon Sotio of East Dry River, Port of Spain and Gail Trace, Palmiste, Longdenville.

Reports say around 12.05 am, a police unit was conducting a roadblock along Caparo Brasso Valley Road near Samirah’s Park, Longdenville, when a silver Toyota Soluna, registration number PBS 2799, approached the checkpoint.

The vehicle came to a stop and then began reversing at what police described as a “high rate of speed” in the opposite direction. Officers began following the car.

In an attempt to stop the car, officers say they used their swivel lights and siren. Reports say the car then turned and began driving towards police and was able to evade officers.

Police turned their vehicle around and continued the chase. The suspect turned onto Gail Trace and drove for about one and a quarter mile before the driver lost control and crashed into a white Corolla station wagon parked along the roadway.

Police say a man of African descent, dressed in a blue coverall, got out of the car and pointed a gun at them. Officers opened fire.

After the shooting, police approached the man who was lying on the ground covered in blood.

The suspect was taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre for medical attention, where he was pronounced dead at 12.28 am.

A gun with two live rounds of ammunition was recovered from the front passenger seat of the suspect’s vehicle.