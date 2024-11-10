DCP Martin: Beetham birthday bash cancelled for public safety

DCP Suzette Martin. -

THE police service said permission to host a public party at Beetham Gardens, in Port of Spain was rescinded in order to ensure public safety and security.

Ancel "Prezi/Chemist" Villafana's birthday bash, promoted as Rich J’Ouvert birthday party, scheduled for November 9, was initially granted a licence, but after an appeal by the police, its licence was revoked.

Police raised objections to the event, citing similar concerns that led to the cancellation of Trinibad artiste Kman 6ixx’s (Kashif Sankar) birthday concert on November 2 at St Paul Street, East Port of Spain.

Speaking to the media after the funeral of slain police officer Krishna Banahar in Fyzabad, Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher said, "We worked very hard to ensure the licence was not granted, and we are going to ensure that no activities take place in Beetham."

In a WhatsApp conversation with Newsday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Intelligence and Investigations Suzette Martin, who also attended Banahar's funeral, said the police had objected to the granting of a licence in keeping with the provisions of the Liquor Licences Act.

>

“Our media release is sufficient and clearly establishes why the licence was rescinded,” Martin said, referencing a November 9 media release.

The release said on October 15, an application for an Occasional Bar Licence and Dancehall Licence was submitted to the San Juan/Laventille Licensing Committee for the event, which was scheduled to run until 3 am on November 10.

The event was promoted by Prezident Promotions, and a flyer for the event says the party was set to take place from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The police release said the matter was first heard by the Licensing Committee on November 7, with the licence initially granted owing to insufficient evidence provided by the police.

However, after discussions between Harewood-Christopher and Martin, directions were given to file an application with the magistrate's court to review the decision of the licensing committee.

The review was based on the grounds that the committee did not properly consider the information provided by the police, as well as "the inherent risk the event posed to public safety and security, considering the continuing gang violence and reported crimes in the Port of Spain Division and environs."

It said the matter was again heard and the information provided by the police was deemed sufficient and relevant, resulting in the licence being revoked.

A copy of a receipt shared on social media revealed that the event's promoter paid over $174,000 for 146 officers to provide security.

Asked about a possible reimbursement for security costs, Martin said, “The TTPS is addressing that issue at this time.”

>

Martin concluded her comments by emphasising that the role of the police is to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

"Once an event poses a risk to members of a community, the police will challenge it."

Newsday also spoke to Minister in the Ministry of National Security Keith Scotland, who is the MP for Port of Spain South, who said he had no comment “on that.”

Asked about reports of money paid to the police for security at the event and whether payment for security is required before a licence is granted, Scotland said, “Don’t draw me into that. I am not aware, so I certainly will not comment on anything because I am not aware.”

Newsday tried contacting Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds three times, but he did not respond.