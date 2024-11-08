Beetham birthday bash in limbo amid police appeal

THE planned birthday bash for Ancel Villafana, aka Prezi/Chemist, remains in limbo, pending the outcome of a licence appeal.

The highly anticipated Rich J’Ouvert birthday bash, scheduled for November 9, is now in jeopardy owing to an ongoing appeal by the TT Police Service (TTPS).

Police have raised objections to the event's licence, citing similar concerns that led to the cancellation of Trinibad artiste Kman 6ixx's (Kashif Sankar) birthday concert on November 2. Kman's concert, scheduled for November 2 at St Paul’s Street, Port of Spain, was cancelled after the court did not grant approval for it.

Snr Supt Raymond Thom, in a brief interview with Newsday on November 8, said the police had raised objections to Villafana's event on the same grounds.

He said police have appealed the court's initial approval and its outcome was pending.

Asked if Villafana's party could proceed in light of the appeal, Thom said a final decision would be made later, adding no event could proceed unless the approval was granted.

“The appeal is ongoing and a decision will be made this afternoon (November 8): no party can go on if a decision isn’t made.“

Villafana and two other men were charged in 2019 with gang-related activities. Villafana was freed in December 2019 after the Chief Magistrate ruled the prosecution’s case had no merit.

Villafana and his co-accused had denied the charges, including claims they were known by the aliases "Chemist" and "Prezi."

In the case of Kman, the police urged the public not to attend the event. In a media release on October 30, the police emphasised event organisers must obtain the necessary permissions for public gatherings, and failure to do so could result in a shutdown and penalties.

Kman 6ixx, was charged under the Anti-Gang Act earlier this year and was subsequently banned from performing in St Kitts because of security concerns linked to his music.

In December 2023, he was involved in a violent incident when gunmen targeted his vehicle on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, leaving four people dead, including a bystander.