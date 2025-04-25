57-year-old Finance Ministry worker charged for fake job letter

- File photo

A female employee of the Ministry of Finance is expected to appear before a master of the High Court on May 16 to face charges of forgery and uttering a forged document.

The 57-year-old accused has been identified as Kathy-Ann Thompson. She is alleged to have submitted a fraudulent job letter via e-mail to a financial institution in June 2024.

The document, purportedly issued by the ministry's investments division, was later confirmed to be falsified. Following the discovery, the matter was reported to the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB), White Collar Crime Division, in July 2024.

The investigation led by Deputy Commissioner of Police for Intelligence and Investigations Suzette Martin and Assistant Commissioner of Police for White Collar Crime Denis Knutt.

The probe was also supported by the Cyber and Social Media Unit and the Special Branch. The charges were laid following legal advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Thompson was arrested during the course of the investigation and remains the sole suspect charged in the matter to date.