Chief Sec urges Parliament: Do the right thing, give Tobago real autonomy

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. - File Photo

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is calling on Parliament to "do the right thing" and give Tobago "the real deal" when it comes to its autonomy.

The autonomy bills – the Tobago Self-Government Bill and the Tobago Island Administration Bill – are currently in the committee stage in Parliament. The bills are expected to be debated before the general election, constitutionally due in 2025.

The bills grant Tobago law-making powers, a large share of the national budget, and other provisions such as its own public service commission and a division of legal affairs in Tobago.

In a televised presentation on Tobago's push for autonomy on November 10, Augustine described the relationship between TT as neo-colonialism.

He said he has assembled a team to lead the charge for greater autonomy and they will be meeting with Tobagonians in the coming weeks, He said letters have been sent to the Prime Minister, Opposition Leader and independent senators inviting them to conversations on the matter. A docu-series on the history of Tobago's autonomy quest will also be made and aired weekly. He said leaflets will also be prepared by former Tobago Regional Health Authority chair Ingrid Melville to help educate the public on the issue,

Quoting article one of the United Nations Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, Augustine said people have the right to self determination. "By virtue of that right, they freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic,social and cultural development."

Augustine said he was channelling the previous efforts of other Tobagonians, James Biggart 1925-1932,APT James 1946-1961, ANR Robinson 1977-2014, in "a quest to correct a historic injustice."

He said Tobago's autonomy was downgraded following its "arranged marriage to Trinidad." He said this was intended to alter Tobago's DNA and make the population less rebellious.

He said Tobago has constantly settled for less when it comes to self-governance.

"Now is not the time to tell Tobagonians to tek likkle and live long.

"We took little in 1977 (a Parliament motion to take steps towards autonomy), we took little in 1996 (THA Act), so we go take little again?

"It's time for the real deal."

Augustine said the issue of autonomy remains a rights issue for Tobago.

"This will enable Tobago to move to a higher level of development and become a more meaningful contributor to the national development of TT."

He said autonomy has been an issue used as a political football by many administrations.

He said the People's Partnership (PP) administration, under former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, brought the Constitution Amendment Bill in 2013. He said Tobagonians met in 2014 and confirmed certain fundamental conditions that were required. "The 2013 bill did not provide for what Tobago considered to be the most basic human rights. It is essential that the legislative framework be aligned to the rights of Tobagonians."

Augustine added, "We rejected the bill. We will not accept any bill of law that offers less than what we rejected in 2013, because 2013 provisions were inadequate."

He noted that the THA Act of 1980, which was replaced by the Constitution Amendment Tobago Act and the THA Act of 1996 are examples of legislation which attempted to provide Tobago with a level of self-governance.

However, he said these remain woefully inadequate to the needs of Tobagonians.

"It is the duty of Parliament to protect the right of Tobago's self determination through clear and unambiguous provisions entrenched within the Constitution."

Augustine recalled comments from Dr Rowley at the Assembly Legislature on October 26, 2015, when he said Trinidad and Tobago will have to deliberate on how autonomy can be achieved.

He noted Rowley's comments in Parliament on March 9, 2018 where he noted the four non-negotiables Tobagonians have agreed upon when it comes to autonomy.

"Equality of status between the two islands and a legislative framework reflecting such equality; a federal type system of governance; definition and delineation of the boundaries of each island in accordance with the Constitution; the responsibility of the Tobago administration to formulate and implement policy on all matters affecting the lives of the people resident in Tobago."

Augustine said greater clarity is needed on the boundaries of both islands, "for effective administration over the respective islands."

He said there are "universally accepted methods of delineation of boundaries" that can be applied.

"We don't need to reinvent the wheel."

Augustine recalled former chief secretary Orville London, during the PP administration, arguing for 200 miles to be Tobago's maritime boundary.

"The same people who in 2013 were leading Tobago and demanding that the Kamla bill should give Tobago 200 miles, are the same ones hypocritically demanding that Tobago should accept less today."

He said some people are suggesting that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) be used to address the boundaries, but he argued that MoUs carry no weight in law and are non-binding.

"The definition must be in the law. Full stop."

He said Tobagonians have proposed no less than eight per cent of the national budget as the guaranteed allotment, along with the establishment of the economic review commission,

Currently, Tobago receives between 4.03 per cent and 6.9 per cent of the national pie, as recommended by the 2000 Dispute Resolution Commission. The autonomy bills propose Tobago receives at least 6.8 per cent of the budget.

For fiscal 2024/2025, Finance Minister Colm Imbert on September 30 allocated $2.599 billion to Tobago, which is 4.35 per cent of the national budget.

Augustine said the island wants the ability to access donor funds without needing permission from anyone in Trinidad; the ability to impose taxes and grant concessions; the ability to raise loans on its own credibility; and a revenue-sharing mechanism.

He said some Tobagonians do not want to pack too much in the bills, save for the right to self-determination, an acceptable definition of the territories of Tobago and Trinidad, and expressly identifying the areas where Tobago has power.

If this is made law, Augustine said, the next step would be that "Tobagonians should go to the polls and vote into office a government that will build out the kind of government that we all as Tobagonians want. That will be true democracy. This is the preferred approach at this time."

Augustine said the team he assembled to manage the autonomy push will be run by political analyst Dr Winford James.

Although describing the team as apolitical, James was seen at a Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) meeting during the January 2021 THA elections and had endorsed that party, of which Augustine was deputy leader.

James is the brother of Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James.

After PDP won the December 2021 THA elections, the former was appointed deputy chairman of Studley Park Enterprises Ltd board, which falls under the purview of his sibling.

After allegations of nepotism, Augustine removed James as deputy chairman of the board and instead appointed him to the Venture Capital Fund Ltd Board, which falls under the Division of Finance, Trade and the Economy, which Augustine was previously in charge of.

Melville was the PNM's choice for THA presiding officer following the six-six tie in the January 2021 THA elections.