Caleb Thomas-Alexis, Jay Alleyne crowned Powerlifting Classic champs

Competition host Krystan Hosein, from right, men's champion Caleb Thomas-Alexis, women's champion Jay Alleyne and cheque prize sponsor Dale Hosten (HOS10 Customs Services & Consultancy). -

TT powerlifters Caleb Thomas-Alexis and Jay Alleyne were crowned the overall winners in the men’s and women’s categories of the third annual Damian Mohammed Powerlifting Classic on November 3 at the Bon Air West Community Centre, Arouca.

The event, which was hosted by the One Power Barbell club, saw over 40 of TT’s strongest athletes competing, resulting in many national records being shattered.

The tournament is named after Damian Mohammed who was a beloved powerlifter and member of the One Power Barbell family. Mohammed was killed in 2019 while returning home from a training session. He will always be remembered for his passion and willingness to help others.

Tournament favourite Thomas-Alexis, didn’t disappoint the fans as he completed a hat-trick of titles after claiming the One Power Classic and the Raw Fitness Classic earlier this year. In the squat he did 628 pounds and 727 pounds in the deadlift, totalling 1,708 pounds for the competition.

Alleyne made a triumphant return to competition to lift the overall women’s title after a challenging recovery from a back injury. In the men’s lightweight category, upcoming star Reshon Superville delivered an incredible performance to lift the title. Whilst Tobagonian Joel Duke claimed the best junior title and Naeem Ali Bidar copped the best sub-junior title, wrapping up a tremendous performance by the youngsters giving a clear indication of the talent in the sport.

The cheque prizes were sponsored by HOS10 Customs Services and Consultancy while other sponsors of the event were Angostura, Hands that Heal by Shastri, NATCO, Bryden PI, Caribbean Bottlers Ltd, Carib Brewery and Marios.

The local powerlifting fraternity has been successful recently, as a contingent of lifters returned home with three medals in the just concluded Commonwealth and World Masters Powerlifting Championships in Sun City, South Africa in October.

Women’s TT lifter Lois Sprang claimed the gold medal in the 57kg masters four category where as owner and coach of One Power Barbell, Krystan Hosein, bagged a silver medal in the men`s 74kg category. Zahra Padia earned a silver medal in the women`s 84kg category, while teammate Rhonda Sanchez earned personal best in all events but didn’t medal in the same category.