Renew your DP, get certified copies online now

Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke

Drivers can now have their licence renewed in just five working days without ever having to visit a Licensing Division office.

The Ministry of Works and Transport launched the division’s new online renewal service at its London St, Port of Spain headquarters on April 8.

Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke said the service is also available for certified copies.

He also revealed digital kiosks will also be placed in licensing offices throughout the country.

People at the kiosks can request a certified copy and get it on the same day.

With more than 600,000 registered drivers and thousands of transactions done at licensing offices every month, Clarke said the service is expected to significantly reduce the foot traffic and in-person backlog at the division’s offices.

“The Licensing Division, when you include all of the sites, we generate approximately 8,000 certified copies per month…and we have approximately 3,000 persons renewing their licence every month.

“Therefore we have reviewed that if we take just 25 per cent of those (online), we will see a decrease of crowds within licensing division.”

Clarke explained people order their renewal online can either collect it at a TTconnect centre or have it mailed straight to their house via TTPost.

Digital Transformation Minister Hassel Bacchus boasted iGovTT employees developed, tested and built the entire system in less than a year without compromising quality or security.

“We are not buying technology from foreign countries and bringing it here and turning it on and telling you to use it. We are developing it here with our own resources, with our own people, with our own skills.”

“The online system was designed built in TT by local developers at iGovTT and within ten months. We built it right here and it is fit for purpose and as good as it gets.”

He said this move benefits not only citizens, but also the treasury.

“The Minister of Finance is quite happy with the way we are doing this because our outlay for foreign capital in terms of paying for things is diminishing, and the reason for that is that we're building the things that we need right here.”

IgovTT deputy CEO Charles Bobb-Semple said the system is built on proven platforms that thousands of citizens already use with confidence.

“Under the hood, this new renewal system is powered by iGovTT’s suite of digital services that have a strong track record of reliability and uptake.”

He pointed to GovPayTT which processed over TT$1 million in transactions in the last fiscal year, eAppointment (the online appointment scheduling system for state services) and the TTconnect online service centres as examples of iGovTT’s ability to deliver.

Bacchus explained the security measures are robust and dismissed concerns this was a ploy for the government to collect user information.

“The government is not interested in your information to macco. Digital transformation is about making the lives of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago better.”

He pointed to the improvements the division could offer with information as simple as drivers’ email addresses.

“Could you imagine how simple it would be if we have your email address and just send you a reminder six months, three months, and then two weeks before (your licence) expires.

He urged people to embrace and use the technology.

“Don't let it be something that is nice to know we have. Use it. If you need help to use it, we will help you to use it.

“Take advantage of the technology that is being presented to you. Understand that it's being built for you by your own people. Understand why you have to collect some of your information from time to time. It is to allow us to serve you better.”

The system is expected to come online from next Monday, and while it may launch even sooner, Bacchus warned the most important thing is to ensure it is secure.

“From a security standpoint, we will test, test, retest and revalidate. I just want to make sure… when the public embraces and utilises these solutions, it is in the best and most secure environment in which it could be.”

“We will not put a system into service that has not completed every single iota or aspect of everything.”