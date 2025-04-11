Trinidad and Tobago field 78-member athletics squad for 2025 Carifta Games
A 97-member contingent has been selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the upcoming 52nd Carifta Athletics Games, which sprints off at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, from April 19-21. Altogether, the national team comprises 78 athletes in track and field disciplines alongside 19 team officials.
Headlining the TT squad are defending Carifta U20 women’s long jump champion and record holder (6.5 metres) Janae De Gannes and four-time Carifta Games medallist Sanaa Frederick, alongside twin sister Sole.
Dylan Woodruffe and Hakeem Chinapoo are the only members of last year’s title-winning, men’s U20 4x100m relay team who return on the 2025 roster.
Woodruffe is a U20 World Championships finalist, two-time national champion and four-time All American. Chinapoo’s sibling Kadeem is also on the team.
Last year’s 68 athletes at the Games in Grenada returned home with 27 medals. TT will be gunning for a larger medal haul this time around.
The Carifta Athletics Games runs concurrently with the Carifta Aquatics Championships, which splashes off at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, from April 19-21.
TT’s Carifta Athletics Games Team:
U20
Male
Dylan Woodruffe (Cougars) 100m, 4x100m relay
Kadeem Chinapoo (SImplex) 100m, 4x100m relay
Hakeem Chinapoo (Simplex) 200m, 4x100m relay
Zaccheus Charles (Point Fortin) 4x100m relay
Trevaughn Stewart (Burnley) 4x100m relay
Daeshaun Cole (Abilene) 200m, 4x400m relay
Makaelan Woods (IG Fastlane) 400m, 4x400m relay
Da Shaun Lezama (+one A Week) 400m, 4x400m relay
Joshua Perry (Memphis) 4x400m relay
Omare Thompson (+one A Week) 800m, 1500m
Darius Harding (Concorde) 1500m, 5000m
Keeran Sriskandarajah (Memphis) 800m
Isaiah Alder (Cougars) 5000m
Cheyne West (Abilene) 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay
Tyrique Vincent (Concorde) 110m hurdles, decathlon
Jeremiah Francis (D’Abadie Progressive) 400m hurdles
Kristiano Perez (QRC) triple jump
Joshua Gonzales (Toco) triple jump
Jaydon Nedd (Ascend) discus
Aaron Aparicio (Zenith) javelin
Jaheem Homer (Southern Academy) javelin
Kaleb Campbell (Kaizen) decathlon
Female
Sanaa Frederick (Pres. Coll. Track Blazers) 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay
Sole Frederick (Pres. Coll. Track Blazers) 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay
Amaris Pope (Burnley) 800m, 4x400m relay
Kayleigh Forde (+one A Week) 800m 1500m
Natalia Eastman (RSS) 1500m, 400m hurdles
Oshea Cummings (Zenith) 3000m
Aniqua Bailey (+one A Week) 3000m
Janae De Cannes (Baylor) long jump, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay
Gianna Paul (Concorde) long jump, 100m hurdles
Jenna Marie Thomas (IG Fastlane) 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles
Keneisha Shelbourne (Oasis) triple jump
Seannah Parsons (Mercury) triple jump
Tenique Vincent (Concorde) high jump, heptathlon
Adrianna Quamina (D’Abadie) discus throw
Ruth Irvine (Zentih) discus throw
Nattaly Lindo (Mercury) shot put
Peyton Winter (Burnley) shot put
Alexxe Henry (Zenith) 4x100m relay
Noemi Theodore (Phoenix) 4x100m relay
Kayla Charles (Abilene) 4x400m relay
Sierra Joseph (Simplex) 4x400m relay
U17
Male
Alex Seepersad (Phoenix) 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay
Jayden Goodridge (Burnley) 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay
Brion Scott (+one A Week) 400m, 800m, 4x400m relay
Darion Whiteman (RSS) 400m, 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay
Christopher Sammy (+one A Week) 1500m, 3000m
Armani Dillon (Concorde) 1500m, 3000m
Omari Brown (Neon Wolves) 110m hurdles, octathlon
Devonte Romeo (Kaizen) 110m hurdles, 4x100m relay
Elijah Soares (+one A Week) long jump, 4x100m relay
Michael Paul (Concorde) long jump, high jump, 4x400m relay
Jhariel Williams (RSS) triple jump
Nykel Gomez (Ascend) discus
Kai Francis (Lambeau) discus throw
Jaafari Shaw (RSS) shot put
Alexander Alfred (Zenith) shot put
Aaron Baird (Zenith) javelin throw
Tannon Niemeyer (Ascend) javelin throw
Juan Douglas (Zenith) 4x100m relay
Khordel Lewis (+one A Week) 4x400m relay
Khordae Lewis (+one A Week) 4x400m relay
Female
Xiah Thomas (Zenith) 100m, long jump, 4x100m relay
Mikayla Granderson (Alpha) 200m, 4x100m relay
Eden Chee-Wah (Memphis) 200m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay
Kyah Hyson (Flash Point) 400m, 4x400m relay
Shian Lewis (+one A Week) 800m, 1500m
Nyla Kerr (Cougars) 800m, 4x400m relay
Oshea Cummings (Zenith) 1500m
Zariah Pascall (D’Abadie) 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay
Khemyah Anderson (Kaizen) 100m hurdles, 4x100m relay
Durlaina Rose (FAD) 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay
Reyann Graham (QRC) high jump
Addalia Sylvester (Mercury) discus throw
Karissa Williams (Burnley) javelin
Zada Charles (Point Fortin) 4x100m relay
Mixed Relay Open (4x400m relay)
Kayla Charles (Abilene)
Joshua Perry (Memphis)
Sierra Joseph (Simplex)
Ben Israel Bannister (RSS)
Khordel Lewis (One-A-Day)
Eden Chee-Wah (Memphis)
Officials
Cuquie Melville (manager), Sherwin Joseph (assistant manager), Wendell Williams (head coach), Donelle Stafford (sprint/hurdles coach), Kenrick Williams (sprint/hurdles coach), Kelsey Toussaint-Reid (sprint/hurdles coach), Shaun Stewart (sprint/hurdles coach), Michelle Alleyne-Pennie (jumps coach), Kerron Browne (throws coach), Ismael Lopez Mantrap (throws coach), Derrick Simon (middle/long coach), Jason Pierre (middle/long coach), Arlon Morrison (combined events coach), Kern Them (combined events coach), Dr Anyl Gopeesingh (team doctor), Aqiyla Gomez (physiotherapist), Anthony Walcott (massage therapist), Shurlan Bonas (massage therapist), Dennora George (massage therapist)
