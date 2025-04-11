Trinidad and Tobago field 78-member athletics squad for 2025 Carifta Games

Trinidad and Tobago U-20 sprinter Dylan Woodruffe. - Newsday File Photo

A 97-member contingent has been selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the upcoming 52nd Carifta Athletics Games, which sprints off at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, from April 19-21. Altogether, the national team comprises 78 athletes in track and field disciplines alongside 19 team officials.

Headlining the TT squad are defending Carifta U20 women’s long jump champion and record holder (6.5 metres) Janae De Gannes and four-time Carifta Games medallist Sanaa Frederick, alongside twin sister Sole.

Dylan Woodruffe and Hakeem Chinapoo are the only members of last year’s title-winning, men’s U20 4x100m relay team who return on the 2025 roster.

Woodruffe is a U20 World Championships finalist, two-time national champion and four-time All American. Chinapoo’s sibling Kadeem is also on the team.

Last year’s 68 athletes at the Games in Grenada returned home with 27 medals. TT will be gunning for a larger medal haul this time around.

The Carifta Athletics Games runs concurrently with the Carifta Aquatics Championships, which splashes off at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, from April 19-21.

TT’s Carifta Athletics Games Team:

U20

Male

Dylan Woodruffe (Cougars) 100m, 4x100m relay

Kadeem Chinapoo (SImplex) 100m, 4x100m relay

Hakeem Chinapoo (Simplex) 200m, 4x100m relay

Zaccheus Charles (Point Fortin) 4x100m relay

Trevaughn Stewart (Burnley) 4x100m relay

Daeshaun Cole (Abilene) 200m, 4x400m relay

Makaelan Woods (IG Fastlane) 400m, 4x400m relay

Da Shaun Lezama (+one A Week) 400m, 4x400m relay

Joshua Perry (Memphis) 4x400m relay

Omare Thompson (+one A Week) 800m, 1500m

Darius Harding (Concorde) 1500m, 5000m

Keeran Sriskandarajah (Memphis) 800m

Isaiah Alder (Cougars) 5000m

Cheyne West (Abilene) 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay

Tyrique Vincent (Concorde) 110m hurdles, decathlon

Jeremiah Francis (D’Abadie Progressive) 400m hurdles

Kristiano Perez (QRC) triple jump

Joshua Gonzales (Toco) triple jump

Jaydon Nedd (Ascend) discus

Aaron Aparicio (Zenith) javelin

Jaheem Homer (Southern Academy) javelin

Kaleb Campbell (Kaizen) decathlon

Female

Sanaa Frederick (Pres. Coll. Track Blazers) 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay

Sole Frederick (Pres. Coll. Track Blazers) 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay

Amaris Pope (Burnley) 800m, 4x400m relay

Kayleigh Forde (+one A Week) 800m 1500m

Natalia Eastman (RSS) 1500m, 400m hurdles

Oshea Cummings (Zenith) 3000m

Aniqua Bailey (+one A Week) 3000m

Janae De Cannes (Baylor) long jump, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay

Gianna Paul (Concorde) long jump, 100m hurdles

Jenna Marie Thomas (IG Fastlane) 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles

Keneisha Shelbourne (Oasis) triple jump

Seannah Parsons (Mercury) triple jump

Tenique Vincent (Concorde) high jump, heptathlon

Adrianna Quamina (D’Abadie) discus throw

Ruth Irvine (Zentih) discus throw

Nattaly Lindo (Mercury) shot put

Peyton Winter (Burnley) shot put

Alexxe Henry (Zenith) 4x100m relay

Noemi Theodore (Phoenix) 4x100m relay

Kayla Charles (Abilene) 4x400m relay

Sierra Joseph (Simplex) 4x400m relay

U17

Male

Alex Seepersad (Phoenix) 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay

Jayden Goodridge (Burnley) 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay

Brion Scott (+one A Week) 400m, 800m, 4x400m relay

Darion Whiteman (RSS) 400m, 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay

Christopher Sammy (+one A Week) 1500m, 3000m

Armani Dillon (Concorde) 1500m, 3000m

Omari Brown (Neon Wolves) 110m hurdles, octathlon

Devonte Romeo (Kaizen) 110m hurdles, 4x100m relay

Elijah Soares (+one A Week) long jump, 4x100m relay

Michael Paul (Concorde) long jump, high jump, 4x400m relay

Jhariel Williams (RSS) triple jump

Nykel Gomez (Ascend) discus

Kai Francis (Lambeau) discus throw

Jaafari Shaw (RSS) shot put

Alexander Alfred (Zenith) shot put

Aaron Baird (Zenith) javelin throw

Tannon Niemeyer (Ascend) javelin throw

Juan Douglas (Zenith) 4x100m relay

Khordel Lewis (+one A Week) 4x400m relay

Khordae Lewis (+one A Week) 4x400m relay

Female

Xiah Thomas (Zenith) 100m, long jump, 4x100m relay

Mikayla Granderson (Alpha) 200m, 4x100m relay

Eden Chee-Wah (Memphis) 200m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay

Kyah Hyson (Flash Point) 400m, 4x400m relay

Shian Lewis (+one A Week) 800m, 1500m

Nyla Kerr (Cougars) 800m, 4x400m relay

Oshea Cummings (Zenith) 1500m

Zariah Pascall (D’Abadie) 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay

Khemyah Anderson (Kaizen) 100m hurdles, 4x100m relay

Durlaina Rose (FAD) 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay

Reyann Graham (QRC) high jump

Addalia Sylvester (Mercury) discus throw

Karissa Williams (Burnley) javelin

Zada Charles (Point Fortin) 4x100m relay

Mixed Relay Open (4x400m relay)

Kayla Charles (Abilene)

Joshua Perry (Memphis)

Sierra Joseph (Simplex)

Ben Israel Bannister (RSS)

Khordel Lewis (One-A-Day)

Eden Chee-Wah (Memphis)

Officials

Cuquie Melville (manager), Sherwin Joseph (assistant manager), Wendell Williams (head coach), Donelle Stafford (sprint/hurdles coach), Kenrick Williams (sprint/hurdles coach), Kelsey Toussaint-Reid (sprint/hurdles coach), Shaun Stewart (sprint/hurdles coach), Michelle Alleyne-Pennie (jumps coach), Kerron Browne (throws coach), Ismael Lopez Mantrap (throws coach), Derrick Simon (middle/long coach), Jason Pierre (middle/long coach), Arlon Morrison (combined events coach), Kern Them (combined events coach), Dr Anyl Gopeesingh (team doctor), Aqiyla Gomez (physiotherapist), Anthony Walcott (massage therapist), Shurlan Bonas (massage therapist), Dennora George (massage therapist)