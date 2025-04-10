Why no safe seat for Alexander?

Roger Alexander - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: I begin by borrowing a line from King David Rudder's Madman's Rant, "Vote for we and we will set you free."

If the UNC is serious about using retired senior superintendent Roger Alexander to deal with the national scourge of crime, why put him in a marginal seat like Tunapuna, held for the past 20 odd years by the PNM, when there were safe seats like Couva North or South, or even Barataria?

Crime is not only on the rise in Tunapuna. When will we get serious about crime in this country?

Are Tunapunians being held to ransom?

ANN MARIE DAVIDSON

San Fernando