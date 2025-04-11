Makeda Bain, Teijha Wellington cop two titles at Barbados Jr Tennis

Trinidad and Tobago junior tennis player Makeda Bain. - Newsday File Photo

Trinidad and Tobago earned seven medals on the final day of this year’s Barbados Junior International Tennis Tournament which concluded at Ocean View Tennis Club in St Michael on April 10.

Makeda Bain and Teijha Wellington finished as double-gold medallists for the red, white and black while compatriots Oliver Harragin and Christian Duncan also battled to the top of the rostrum in separate doubles finals.

Bain, who lifted the girls under-14 doubles crown alongside Surinamese partner Cybelle Ferrier on April 9, was in winner’s row once more, as she defeated fellow TT player Cyra Ramcharan 7-5, 6-0 in the U14 singles final.

In the process, Ramcharan earned silver for TT.

Wellington also played to back to back singles and doubles honours in the girls’ U12 division. The TT player bettered St Kitts and Nevis’ Briella Lake 4-0, 4-1 in the singles final and then teamed up with Chenille Maynard (St Kitts and Nevis) to defeat Kittitian Nevisian pair Harris and Mia Howell 4-0, 4-2 in the doubles trophy match.

Meanwhile, Harragin and Nicaraguan Mateo Gutierrez won boys U14 doubles gold after coming back from a 5-7 first set loss, to eclipse TT’s Christopher Khan and Bajan Zane Kirton 6-3, 12-10. Khan and Kirton bagged silver.

TT’s Duncan also joined forces with Tzuriel Percival (St Kitts and Nevis) to trump the Bajan pair of Yemi Walcott and Giovanni Weir 4-2, 5-3 in the boys U12 doubles trophy match.