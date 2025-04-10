Labourer, 21, shot dead in San Juan

- File photo

A 21-year-old labourer was shot dead in his San Juan home on April 9, in what police believe was a gang-related killing.

Around 7 am on April 9, police at the San Juan station received a report of a man found motionless at a house on Percy Hill, Febeau Village.

When they got to the area, they were met by a man who told them there was a dead man with gunshot wounds in a bedroom of a nearby two-storey house.

Police went to the house and found a body on the ground, next to the bed, covered with a maroon bedsheet.

They identified the man as Dwight Walker.

>

The district medical officer arrived shortly after and declared Walker dead before ordering the removal of his body for an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Crime scene investigators from the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) processed the scene and secured evidence vital to the investigation into Walker’s death.

A relative told police he heard gunshots at around 4.15 that morning but did not know where it was coming from.

He said shortly after 6 am, he went to check for Walker and found him motionless on the bedroom floor with blood around his head.

He covered his body with a bed sheet and called for help.

Police who responded to the call were led by ASP Victor and W/Insp Sylvester of the Homicide Bureau (HBI) which is leading the investigation.