Defence Force chase 15th straight win in TTPFL

In this January 3 file photo, Defence Force FC captain Kevin Molino (R) tries to evade a crunching tackle from AC Port of Spain’s Duane Muckette during the TTPFL match at the Phase 2 Recreation Ground, La Horquetta, - Daniel Prentice

RUNAWAY TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one leaders Defence Force (42 points) will try to notch their 15th straight win of the campaign when they take on Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (14 points) in the second game of a double-header at the Arima Velodrome from 8 pm on April 11.

The Army/Coast Guard combination got their 14th win from as many matches this season when they hammered the cellar-placed Eagles FC 10-0 at the St James Police Barracks on April 5. It was the biggest victory recorded in the TTPFL top flight which kicked off in 2023.

As Defence Force try to add another win to their impressive campaign, the eighth-placed Rangers will be standing in their way.

In the first game of the Arima double-header from 6 pm, defending champs AC Port of Spain (26 points) will play the second-placed MIC Central FC Reboot (28 points). Both teams are coming off drawn matches, as AC PoS were held scoreless by Club Sando in their last fixture, while Central FC salvaged a 2-2 draw with Caledonia in their last encounter thanks to a late goal from substitute Dominic Douglas.

AC PoS are currently fourth on the 12-team table and will be aiming to get back into the top three.

On April 12, the ninth-placed 1976 FC Phoenix (13 points) will play Caledonia (21 points) from 5 pm at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation grounds, with the tenth-placed Prisons FC (12 points) taking on the fifth-placed Miscellaneous Police FC (23 points) from 7 pm.

At the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin on April 13, Eagles will play Club Sando at 5 pm, with the third-placed San Juan Jabloteh (27 points) playing Point Fortin Civic (seven points) from 7 pm. In their last match, Jabloteh strengthened their push for a top three finish when they whipped Police 4-1.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force FC*14*14*0*0*58*13*45*42

Central FC*14*9*1*4*37*26*11*28

Jabloteh*14*8*3*3*34*22*12*27

AC PoS*14*7*5*2*29*15*14*26

Police FC*14*7*2*5*39*26*13*23

Caledonia*14*6*3*5*24*28*-4*21

Club Sando*14*5*4*5*21*16*5*19

La Horquetta Rangers*14*3*5*6*23*26*-3*14

1976 FC Phoenix*14*3*4*7*19*29*-10*13

Prisons FC*14*3*3*8*18*26*-8*12

Point Fortin Civic*14*2*1*11*13*36*-23*7

Eagles FC*14*1*1*12*10*62*-52*4