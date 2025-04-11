Ex-Soca Warriors pay tribute to late 2006 World Cup coach Leo Beenhakker

Former Trinidad and Tobago senior men's football team head coach Leo Beenhakker (L) and captain Dwight Yorke celebrate quaifying for tthe 2006 World Cup after beating Bahrain, on November 16, 2005, in Manama, Bahrain. - TTFA Media

The coach who guided Trinidad and Tobago to the pinnacle of international football has died.

Dutchman Leo Beenhakker, who helped the Soca Warriors qualify for the 2006 Fifa World Cup in Germany, has died at the age of 82. The 2006 World Cup is the only time TT featured at the tournament. When Beenhakker took over the coaching duties, the goal of qualifying for the 2006 World Cup seemed like an impossible task. Beenhakker proved he had the magic touch, turning around the campaign.

In November 2005, after being held to a 1-1 draw by Bahrain at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, the Soca Warriors needed to defeat the same team in the second leg of the World Cup playoff to seal a spot at the World Cup. A header from Dennis Lawrence was enough to give TT a 1-0 win as Beenhakker's team created history.

Before coaching Soca Warriors, Beenhakker had a full resume as he coached in Europe at both international and club football. He led Spanish club Real Madrid to three straight La Liga titles in the late 1980s.

A TT HERO, TREASURE

Speaking to Newsday, former Soca Warriors defender Brent Sancho, said, "A man that has left an indelible mark on the sport, not because of what he did from a coaching perspective, but what he brought to this country. He came in and embraced a situation that some may have thought at that point in time was unattainable. He not only embraced it, but he championed it. He is certainly in my estimation a national treasure."

World Cup goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, who made a few spectacular saves against Sweden in TT's opening match at the World Cup, was glad he was able to spend time with Beenhakker during a Gold Cup tournament after the World Cup.

Speaking to the TT Football Association (TTFA) media, Hislop said, "Being able to just chat and laugh about nothing in particular will always remain a special moment for me, but of course Leo Beenhakker is best known as the coach that took us to the World Cup and will forever be a part of TT's footballing history, always folklore given what we accomplished in qualifying, but how we were able to stun and always stun some of Europe's big boys (at the World Cup)."

The TTFA described the former TT coach as "a titan of world football" and an "enduring hero in the story of our nation's game."

BEENHAKKER'S PLAYERS SEND TT INTO A FRENZY

Most people would remember November 16, 2005 – the day Lawrence sealed a spot for TT at the World Cup.

Beenhakker gave the people of TT a moment they would never forget. The second-leg match against Bahrain was played around lunch time (TT time). It was a working day for most, but for a few hours work came to a halt. Thousands lined the streets of Port of Spain, San Fernando and all the towns in between to celebrate the accomplishment.

Fast forward to June 2006 and TT made their debut at the World Cup against Sweden.

Despite TT being down to ten players for most of the second half after Avery John was sent off, the Soca Warriors held Sweden to a goalless draw. That result led to another party for the TT public.

The TTFA statement reflected on what the Dutchman meant to TT. "Under his calm, confident, and masterful stewardship, TT achieved the unthinkable – qualification for the 2006 Fifa World Cup in Germany...that unforgettable November night in Bahrain – when we secured our World Cup berth - will forever be etched in the hearts of every Trinidadian and Tobagonian, and it would not have been possible without Leo's steady hand and unwavering faith in our potential."

LEO BROUGHT OUT THE BEST IN US

Yorke, now the Soca Warriors coach, reflected on the life of Beenhakker and what he meant to TT football. Speaking to the TTFA media, he said, "Saddened to hear of the passing of Leo Beenhakker. In 2005-06, Leo led us with vision, discipline and a belief that transformed our dream into history...I had the honour of playing under a man who brought out the very best in us.

"He was more than a tactician – he was a leader who respected the culture, earned our trust, and inspired a nation. I will always be grateful for his impact. Rest in peace Leo. Your legacy lives on."

Former striker Stern John, also speaking through a TTFA media release, said, "He believed in me when I didn't believe in myself and people didn't believe in me. He pushed me beyond limits I thought I had and guided me not just as a player, but as a person."

Talking to Newsday, 2006 World Cup player Kenwyne Jones, said, "As a coach and a man of so much experience in life he has seen all of it. He knew when he came in he would have had to put his stamp in the team, make us understand what he wanted from us, how we were to act and drive into us the focus that we needed to complete the task at hand."

NOT JUST A COACH

Despite all his accolades on the pitch, former players remembered Beenhakker fondly for what he taught them off the football field.

Sancho said, "A lot of my memory of him does not involve what happened on the pitch, it has to do with a lot more with off the pitch. The way he man-managed, the way he was involved and was a part of each player on the team...it was really a pleasure working with him. A lot of it had nothing to do with Xs and Os, but about what he instilled into you as a human being," Sancho said.

John said, "Words can't fully express what he meant to me. He wasn't just a coach, he was a father, a mentor and one of the greatest blessings in my life."

John added, "He loved me like a son and I loved him like a father."

Jones shared similar sentiments. "He had terrific man management skills. In a lot of teams around the world, you find coaches being authoritarian figures or father figures and he was definitely that."