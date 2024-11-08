Students march against bullying: 'Be a buddy, not a bully'

Students of Tranquillity Government Primary School display their placards during a walk for peace and against bullying at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on November 7. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

STUDENTS of the Tranquillity Government Primary School and Piccadilly Government Primary School took a firm stance for peace and asserted their antibullying advocacy as they marched around the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain on November 7.

The students held up placards denouncing violence and bullying as they marched, while chanting, "Be a buddy, not a bully."

On the same day, ASP Bandhan of the Southern Division confirmed investigations are ongoing into the suicide of Jayden Alex Lalchan.

Lalchan's parents claimed their 15-year-old son was a victim of bullying by his peers at St Stephen's College, Princes Town, catapulting the incident to national scrutiny.

Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale captured these images of the students as they marched.

