Investigations ongoing into Jayden Lalchan's death by suicide

Jayden Lalchan. -

AN investigation into the suicide of 15-year-old Jayden Alex Lalchan from Princes Town is ongoing. The file is with investigators from the Southern Division and still needs to be completed.

ASP Bandhan of the Southern Division told Newsday on November 7: "The investigation is ongoing and we are moving expeditiously to bring it to a close in the shortest time. As much as we want it completed at an earlier time, there are a lot of logistics that sometimes debar that.

"Nothing is being stymied in getting this forward. It is of public concern and we want to ensure everyone has a fair hearing."

Bandhan spoke during a police walkabout throughout the streets of Princes Town on the afternoon of November 7. The goal of the walkabout was to create awareness, especially among the business community, about extortion.

Previously, other police sources said a file was being completed to be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to decide whether or not criminal charges could be filed.

Jayden, the form four student at St Stephen's College in Craignish Village, Princes Town, died by suicide at his family's home on Broomage Road on October 3. His parents, Rohan and Fareeda Lalchan have said their son was a victim of constant bullying by his school peers.

On October 4, St Stephen's College posted a message on its Facebook page offering condolences to Jayden's family, friends, and teachers. The post described his death as an "unimaginable loss" and highlighted the importance of kindness, empathy, and compassion in the community.

The school also said, "During times of such immense grief, we turn to Almighty God for strength and comfort. We pray that His divine presence brings peace to Jayden's loved ones and to all who are grappling with the pain of this loss," part of the post read.

"Jayden's departure reminds us of the importance of kindness, empathy, and compassion in our community. While we may never fully understand the depth of the struggles he faced, we are committed to ensuring that no voice goes unheard and that no one ever feels alone."

On the same day the school shared the message, students and staff participated in a walk in Princes Town to promote peace and harmony within the community.

Jayden's death sparked public outrage.

On October 7, hundreds of people took part in a candlelight vigil and march from Princes Town Promenade to the gates of St Stephen's College, calling for justice for Jayden and an end to bullying.

Jayden's funeral was held on October 8 at the JR & D Convention Centre in Princes Town, where many mourners, including schoolmates, gathered to say their final goodbyes.

Anyone who needs help or may be be thinking about harming themselves can call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 866-5433 or 220-3636.

