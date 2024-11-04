Missing: Fyzabad teen Rehanna Moraldo

Photograph of missing Fyzabad teen Rehanna Moraldo. -

THE police are seeking the urgent assistance from public in finding 16-year-old Rehanna Moraldo of Southern Main Road, Fyzabad.

Moraldo was last seen on November 3 and was reported missing to the Fyzabad Police Station on November 4.

She is of African descent, five foot eight inches tall, slim built and dark brown in complexion.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Fyzabad Police Station at 677-7777 or 800-TIPS, contact the police at 555, 999, 911, or call any police station.