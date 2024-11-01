CAL restarts flight from Jamaica to Fort Lauderdale

A Caribbean Airlines plane. - File photo

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) is reintroducing its service between Kingston, Jamaica to Fort Lauderdale from December 15.

The airline made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

In the statement, the airline also said customers could look out for a special introductory fare sale from November 1.

“The all-economy flights are set to operate three times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. This re-established route will enhance connectivity for passengers travelling between Jamaica and South Florida, providing increased options and convenience,” it said.

It quoted CAL CEO Garvin Medera as saying the decision to reintroduce the route was based on customer demand and direct feedback from the Jamaican Diaspora.

“The return of service between Kingston and Fort Lauderdale is a direct response to our customers’ needs. At Caribbean Airlines, we are committed to connecting the Caribbean region more effectively, wherever resources allow, to ensure that our passengers have greater access to key destinations that are important to them,” he said.

The airline has introduced a number of new routes including one connecting Suriname and Guyana directly.

Flights to and from the French Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe are set to begin on December 3 and 7.

It also recently added flights to and from Puerto Rico.

These are all part of its mission to connect the region to itself and to popular worldwide destinations, the release said.