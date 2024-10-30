Point Fortin school girl struck by vehicle

The Point Fortin Hospital.

A form five Point Fortin East Secondary School student was taken to hospital after being struck by a car while attempting to cross the road on October 29.

The driver told police she was heading along Point Fortin Main Road near the secondary school around 2.30 pm when the incident occurred near Jattan Trace Junction.

She said just after passing the traffic light, she collided with an 18-year-old student as she crossed the road behind a vehicle on the opposite lane.

The driver said she assisted the injured student before officers from the Point Fortin Fire Station responded.

Doctors at the Point Fortin Hospital told investigators the girl suffered a fractured rib and bruised arm but was stable.

>

Police impounded the driver's car as investigations continue.