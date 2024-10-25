Paul Newallo earns easy win at Youth World Boxing Champs

Trinidad and Tobago boxer Paul Newallo. - via SporTT

Trinidad and Tobago boxer Paul Newallo won his opening bout at the IBA Youth World Boxing Championships after his opponent was disqualified in round three at the Budva Sports Centre in Montenegro, Spain, on October 24.

Fighting out of the blue corner in a 67-71kg middle-weight match, Newallo faced Azerbaijan’s Ziya Hasanov in the first match.

Despite Hasanov taking an early lead after the first two rounds, the boxer was eventually disqualified after one minute and 13 seconds into the third round.

This was TT’s first win of the tourney as Newallo’s compatriot Neraj Mahadeosingh lost his opening match against Slovenia’s Nikola Mihailovic on October 23.

Also expected to compete for TT are Darnell Sinaswee, Ishmael Hypolite, Arlon Reid and Joshua Lewis. The team’s coaches are Vicki Boodram, Jason Aquí and Alric Johnson.

A TT Boxing Association statement on October 23 said this event jump starts the beginning of this nation’s 2028 Olympic cycle, having failed to qualify a boxer at the Paris Games.

Action continues on October 25.