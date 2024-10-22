9 Wallerfield residents get new homes to make way for recreation facility

A Jacob Hill resident receives the keys to her new starter home in Wallerfiled on October 18. From left, are, Land Settlement Agency (LSA) chief executive officer Hazar Hosein, LSA chairman Allan Meiguel, MP Foster Cummings, Minister in the Ministry of Housing Adrian Leonce and LSA committee member Edmund Phillips. - Photo courtesy LSA

THE Land Settlement Agency (LSA) on October 18 handed over keys to nine new homes to Jacob Hill, Wallerfield residents.

In a news release on October 21, the state agency said, "Nine residents of the Jacob Hill community in Wallerfield have received keys to new homes, constructed by the LSA, following their relocation from state lands designated for the construction of a community recreation facility."

It added, "This relocation clears the way for work to continue on the recreation facility, which forms part of a broader plan to upgrade infrastructure in the area for the benefit of all residents."

Present at the handover were Member of Parliament for the area Foster Cummings, Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Adrian Leonce, LSA chairman Allan Meiguel, LSA chief executive officer Hazar Hosein, along with senior LSA officials.

The homes were provided at no cost to the relocated families. They were built using the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s housing and village improvement programme.

The release said the residents will be regularised under the LSA’s tenancy programme, ensuring them security of tenure in their new locations.

It said the relocated residents have been moved to an area within Jacob Hill that features significantly improved roadway and drainage systems, in line with the infrastructural upgrades being implemented throughout the wider Wallerfield site.