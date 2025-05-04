Dr Aiyna Ali: Groundedby values, driven to serve

Princes Town MP Dr Aiyna Ali - Photo courtesy UNC

BAVINA SOOKDEO

BORN and raised along Rochard Douglas Road in Barrackpore, 28-year-old Dr Aiyna Ali has always carried her village and values close to her heart.

Now, following her success in the April 28 general election, in which won the Princes Town seat for the UNC, she said those same values will guide her in national leadership.

A dentist and the youngest of three daughters, Ali has been known for her compassion, discipline and determination. Her journey, however, was never one of privilege or easy access. It is a story of a grounded upbringing, personal sacrifice and a deep commitment to service.

“I come from humble beginnings,” she told Newsday. “The village I grew up in wasn’t wealthy in material things, but it was rich in heart. The people there had an unwavering sense of community. Whether it was sharing food, helping rebuild after a flood, or simply being present during tough times, there was always someone ready to lend a hand. Yes, we faced challenges like poor road conditions and flooding, but what we had was a spirit of togetherness. It taught me that leadership isn’t about position, it’s about service and that’s a lesson I carry with me every single day.”

Ali’s father, Shaffiat Ali, reflected on his own beginnings to explain what success means in his eyes.

“Bringing them up knowing where I came from, I started from very humble beginnings, didn’t receive a lot of schooling and had to work hard planting rice, watermelon, cutting cane and more, for everything I wanted, even if it was just a pair of pants. So knowing where I come from, I look at success differently from many people. Success for me is not having a doctorate, not coming from a wealthy family or a poor family but it’s more about being contented and about being obedient to your creator and parents.” Today, Shaffiat is a successful businessman.

Ali’s mother, Dianne, who is well-educated, chose to dedicate her life to raising her three daughters. She shared her pride. “I feel very proud and very happy to know that my child will be leading the country in some form or the other.”

As for how feels about being elected an MP, Ali said, “Honestly, it still feels surreal but from the moment the results came in, I knew this wasn’t about me, it was about the people. It’s about their voices being heard and their needs being met. I see this not as a personal victory, but as a responsibility and my purpose in life. I’m deeply humbled and, yes, positively overwhelmed by the support, but that emotion fuels my determination to serve even harder. My goal is to ensure that the people who put their trust in me are represented with dignity, integrity, and action.”

Ali attended Barrackpore ASJA Primary School and later ASJA Girls’ College in San Fernando. Although she didn’t immediately get into medical school, she made productive use of her one-year gap by pursuing other courses before eventually earning her place at UWI’s School of Medicine.

As a child, Ali was lovingly described by her parents as both “extremely spoilt” and “strictly raised.”

Her parents emphasised the importance of a structured childhood, saying, “While there was technology, there were more books. Islam was always the forefront of what we did too. As Muslims, we pray five times a day, but you can eat and enjoy your life, you can play and enjoy your life, you can go wherever you want to – that, as parents, we would have considered safe.”

From an early age, Ali’s nurturing qualities began to show. Whether helping her peers at school or caring for neighbours, she demonstrated maturity beyond her years. Her mother said, “She was always a lovely, caring child…she always helped her peers in any way that she could. She was the vice-head girl of her class in form six and I think that’s where her leadership qualities shone through. She’s always a fighter. She believes in what she sets her mind to, and she is not a person who gives up. She sets her goal and she sees it through.”

Over the last few years, Ali has offered voluntary services to several organisations including the Heavenly Hearts home in Princes Town as a caregiver (in 2015) and as a volunteer with the TT Medical Association during the covid19 pandemic. She has also been assistant secretary of the Dental Students Association of TT.

Ali’s family is one steeped in service. Her eldest sister, Nafisha, is a doctor, while her second sister, Alimah, is the councillor for Fifth Company within the PrincesTown Regional Corporation. It was this example that inspired Ali’s own political ambitions.

“My second daughter applied to become the councillor…and I think that inspired Aiyna,” her father said. “That was never on the drawing board at any time but I always knew they would have done great things in life…what their parents taught them, most of all to help others, to seek happiness for others like what they would have wanted for themselves.”

While quiet at home, Ali has always possessed a strong voice in public. “Being extremely quiet at home but having a hot mouth on the outside,” her parents joked. “Her laughter captures many people.”

Despite completing her internship just in March, shortly after qualifying as a dentist in January, Ali chose to enter politics. Her passion for giving has long been evident, taking her own money to provide dental services, buying gifts for children and covering medical costs for others. “Giving is something that she inherited from her family because it’s a pillar of Islam. Helping others…it is a joy to her,” her father said.

Her rapport with the Princes Town community is both deep and genuine. She’s known and adored by many. “The neighbours and villagers all say she is too cute,” her father smiled. “I have never seen a candidate being loved and cared for so much.”

“The people of Princes Town are among the most humble and hospitable individuals you will ever meet,” Ali said. “There’s a deep sense of pride in our traditions, our culture and most importantly, in our sense of community. And it’s not just Princes Town, every village and corner of this constituency carries that same warmth.” She noted that what truly stands out to her is the quiet resilience of the people.

“Despite facing challenges, many of these communities continue to push forward with strength and dignity. Over the years, work has been done to uplift this constituency, and I want to acknowledge and build upon the efforts of those who served before me.

Every MP before me has contributed in their own way, and I see it as my responsibility to continue that journey, with fresh energy, new ideas, and a renewed commitment. I chose to represent them because they deserve better. They deserve opportunities, proper infrastructure, and a voice that will fight for them. And if we, MPs, across the country can come together in good faith, I truly believe we can rebuild this nation, one community at a time.”

Ali’s grandfather, Hamid Mohammed also shares in the family’s pride and remains especially close to her. One of the more touching memories her father recalls was Ali going into her grandfather’s room as a young child, bothered by something, teary-eyed and seeking comfort and advice. That tenderness, her parents say, still defines her character today.

Faith is central to Ali’s life and identity. “Islam was the first lesson,” her father shared. “And as a woman, to become independent, loyal to herself, her sisters and when the time comes, her family and the country. We taught her to be tolerant, disciplined and to treat everyone equally.”

Asked what she thinks is the most important lesson her parents taught her, Ali shared, “My parents were truly my first teachers. From a very young age, they instilled in me values that continue to guide every decision I make today. The most important lessons they taught me were kindness, humility and putting God first in everything I do. They showed me the power of selflessness, not just in words but in their actions, in how they treated others, and how they handled hardship with grace. Even now, they remind me never to forget where I came from, to stay grounded, and to always remember the people who helped shape me. That sense of rootedness has become a compass in my public service journey.”

When asked what advice he’d give other parents hoping to raise confident daughters, Shaffiat replied, “Be as strict as you can without being strict. Give them the ability to make their choice and if as parents you think it’s not the right choice, then get involved.”

He also stressed nurturing a spiritual foundation. “Religion played a major part in my children’s life. If taken seriously, religion reminds us to look to God, who is the pillar of strength and will provide us with guidance and courage and we make mistakes, he may tap on out shoulders and say, don’t go there.”

Her parents are confident that Ali will honour her role and the people who placed their faith in her.

Asked what she hopes to do for her country and its people, Ali said that she believes every citizen in this country simply wants better for themselves, their families, and the generations to come. “I share that same hope. As a young MP, my responsibility is not just to represent the people who voted for me, but also to reflect the dreams and concerns of my generation and those who will come after us.”

Emphasising that her goal is to show up consistently and meaningfully, Ali said, “I want to be present, to listen genuinely and to act responsibly. I hope to help create more opportunities, especially better jobs that offer both stability and dignity. I want to help build an education system that empowers our young people, not just with certificates, but with skills that truly add value to their lives and to our nation.

“Above all, I want to advocate for safer, stronger communities, places where people can grow and thrive without fear, but I must also acknowledge that I am only human. There’s only so much I can do on my own. Real change doesn’t come from one person, it comes from working together, from communities standing in solidarity, and from leaders across the aisle finding common ground. This role is more than a title to me, it’s a calling. Though the challenges are great, my commitment is greater. I will continue to work every single day to help build a country where everyone has a fair chance, no matter where they come from.”

Ali hopes that she and her team can begin to reinstall a sense of national pride, where people feel proud to call this country home. “I want to see a future where our brightest minds, our scholars, innovators, and dreamers, choose to stay and contribute here, rather than feeling they have to leave to thrive. If we can create that kind of nation, I believe the future of this country will be brighter than ever.”