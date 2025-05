Eight new senators named

Ravi Ratiram. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

EIGHT people were appointed as senators during the swearing in of the new cabinet on May 3 at President's House, St Ann's. They are are:

Ravi Ratiram;

Leroy Baptiste, former PSA president;

Eli Zakour;

Dominic Smith;

Dr Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj;

Anil Roberts;

Prakash Persad; and

Kennedy Swarathsingh.