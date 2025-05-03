Trinidad and Tobago’s new government

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, front centre, with members of the UNC-led coalition, front from right, Dr Neil Gosine, Phillip Watts, Sean Sobers, Attorney General John Jeremie, David Lee, Jearlean John, Dr Roodal Moonilal, Barry Padarath, Davendradath Tancoo, Shivanna Sam, Vandana Mohit, Dr Aiyna Ali. Also, at back from left, Clyde Elder, Saddam Hosein, Dominic Smith, Ernesto Kesar, Wayne Sturge, Devesh Maharaj, Dr Narindra Roopnarine, Michelle Benjamin, Dr Lackram Bodoe, Roger Alexander, Dr Rishard Seecheran, Nicholas Morris, Dr Michael Dowlath, Brendon Butts, Khadijah Ameen, Richard Smith. The photo was taken at President’s House, St Ann’s after Persad-Bissessar was sworn in as PM on May 1. - Photo courtesy UNC Facebook page

THE new government comprises 24 Cabinet ministers, four junior ministers and six parliamentary secretaries.

The following is Trinidad and Tobago’s new Cabinet:

Prime Minister: Kamla Persad-Bissessar

Attorney General: John Jeremie

Minister of Finance: Davendranath Tancoo

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries: Dr Roodal Moonilal

Minister of Defence: Wayne Sturge

Minister of Homeland Security: Roger Alexander

Minister of Justice and Minister in the Office of the Attorney General: Devesh Maharaj

Minister of Legal Affairs and Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries: Saddam Hosein

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs: Sean Sobers

Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services: Vandana Mohit

Minister of Planning, Economic Affairs and Development: Kennedy Swaratsingh

Minister of Culture and Community Development: Michelle Benjamin

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government: Khadijah Ameen

Minister of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries: Ravi Ratiram

Minister of Housing: David Lee

Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation: Eli Zakour

Minister of Works and Infrastructure: Jearlean John

Minister of Public Utilities and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister: Barry Padarath

Minister of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence: Dominic Smith

Minister of Health: Dr Lackram Bodoe

Minister of Education: Dr Michael Dowlath

Minister of Tertiary Education and Skills Training: Prakash Persad

Minister of Labour and Small and Micro Enterprises: Leroy Baptiste

Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs: Phillip Watts

Junior ministers

Minister in the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries: Ernesto Kesar

Minister in the Ministry of Health: Dr Rishad Seecheran

Minister in the Ministry of Housing: Anil Roberts

Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities: Clyde Elder

Parliamentary secretaries

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Culture and Community Development: Dr Narindra Roopnarine

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs and Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister: Nicholas Morris

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of the People, Social Development and Family Services: Dr Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Public Utilities: Shivanna Sam

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tertiary Education and Skills Training: Hansen Narinesingh