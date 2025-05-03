Trinidad and Tobago’s new government
THE new government comprises 24 Cabinet ministers, four junior ministers and six parliamentary secretaries.
The following is Trinidad and Tobago’s new Cabinet:
Prime Minister: Kamla Persad-Bissessar
Attorney General: John Jeremie
Minister of Finance: Davendranath Tancoo
Minister of Energy and Energy Industries: Dr Roodal Moonilal
Minister of Defence: Wayne Sturge
Minister of Homeland Security: Roger Alexander
Minister of Justice and Minister in the Office of the Attorney General: Devesh Maharaj
Minister of Legal Affairs and Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries: Saddam Hosein
Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs: Sean Sobers
Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services: Vandana Mohit
Minister of Planning, Economic Affairs and Development: Kennedy Swaratsingh
Minister of Culture and Community Development: Michelle Benjamin
Minister of Rural Development and Local Government: Khadijah Ameen
Minister of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries: Ravi Ratiram
Minister of Housing: David Lee
Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation: Eli Zakour
Minister of Works and Infrastructure: Jearlean John
Minister of Public Utilities and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister: Barry Padarath
Minister of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence: Dominic Smith
Minister of Health: Dr Lackram Bodoe
Minister of Education: Dr Michael Dowlath
Minister of Tertiary Education and Skills Training: Prakash Persad
Minister of Labour and Small and Micro Enterprises: Leroy Baptiste
Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs: Phillip Watts
Junior ministers
Minister in the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries: Ernesto Kesar
Minister in the Ministry of Health: Dr Rishad Seecheran
Minister in the Ministry of Housing: Anil Roberts
Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities: Clyde Elder
Parliamentary secretaries
Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Culture and Community Development: Dr Narindra Roopnarine
Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs and Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister: Nicholas Morris
Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of the People, Social Development and Family Services: Dr Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj
Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Public Utilities: Shivanna Sam
Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tertiary Education and Skills Training: Hansen Narinesingh
Comments
"Trinidad and Tobago’s new government"