Grill house worker found dead in suspected robbery

A 54-year-old worker at a grill house was found dead in a suspected roadside robbery in Cunupia.

The man has been identified as Ambrose Borde of Ramgoolie Trace, North Cunupia.

Police said first responders were alerted to a robbery along the Southern Main Road, Warrenville, Cunupia, at about 12.15 am on May 3, a rainy Saturday morning.

When they got to the scene they saw a Kia K 2700 1-ton panel van at the side of the road with its tail lights and hazard lights flashing. A group of people and emergency medical officers were also at the scene, standing over the body of a man.

One of the people in the group said she and a co-worker, who is also employed at Max Grill restaurant, were in a car heading south along the Southern Main Road when they noticed the panel van, another company vehicle on the side of the road with the headlights on.

When they checked, they saw Borde slumped over the steering wheel.

They took the man out of the car and gave aid by performing CPR while awaiting the arrival of emergency medical services.

Police found a single spent 9mm shell at the scene.